Over the years, Dennis Quaid has played many historical figures — from music legend Jerry Lee Lewis to President Bill Clinton — but walking in the shoes of the 40th president, Ronald Reagan, was daunting. “When I play real people, I feel a responsibility to play them from their point of view,” Dennis tells Closer. “And I didn’t want to do an impersonation.” Getting inside the mind of the actor-turned-world leader also presented some unique challenges. “It was difficult because Reagan, the great communicator, was also a very, very private person,” he explains. “So many people that knew him said there was this place beyond which you could not penetrate him.”

The film’s shoot was also complicated by real-life events. “Reagan was filmed in 2020 in Oklahoma, right after the COVID pandemic began,” the film’s director, Sean McNamara, tells Closer. “We had very strict protocols in place, [but] most of the crew ended up contracting COVID. There were so many obstacles along the way, but we were determined to see it through.” Reagan is in theaters now.

Why did you want to take on the role of Ronald Reagan?

“He was my favorite president. He’s a giant of the 20th century for ending the Cold War. And he had a really interesting life. I was honored to play him.”

Did you learn anything new about him?

“For one thing, he was not a rich man. I was invited to the Reagan ranch, which was the Western White House during his time as president. The house is 1,100 square feet. Maybe. They had a king-size bed, but it was two single beds that were zip-tied together. It was simple. He was a humble man. I think that is something the public wasn’t aware of.”

What first got you interested in acting?

“My dad was a frustrated actor himself, so he pointed out movies and actors he liked when I was growing up. I would go to movies and come out feeling like Steve McQueen. Then, at the University of Houston, there was an acting teacher, Mr. Pickett. At the time, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do. I had dreams of being a forest ranger or a veterinarian. Within a week of taking this class, I knew what I wanted to do with the rest of my life. That’s a gift when you’re 19.”

What do you consider your big break?

“The first one would be Breaking Away, which really changed things for me. I didn’t have to audition so much anymore. [Later] there was a second wave, because my career kind of stalled, but along came The Parent Trap. I am grateful because it gave me a whole new career.”

Are there roles you regret turning down?

“I’ve been offered so many of them that I go, “What was I thinking?” But I always had a good reason at the time. I turned down A League of Their Own. There’s a bunch. But, you know, I really don’t have any regrets.”

You’re also a musician. Do you feel more passionate about acting or music?

“It’s apples and oranges. Music was there first because, as a kid, you can’t do acting alone in your bedroom. So the guitar was it for me. Today, I don’t have to pick between the two, so I don’t.”

Your son Jack Quaid has become well known as an actor on The Boys. Are your two younger children interested in entering showbiz, too?

“They haven’t made up their minds. They’re kind of like me at that age. I don’t push them. I didn’t push my son Jack, either. I basically tell them to find something that they love doing and then figure out a way to get paid for it. Then they’ll have a third of their life figured out.”

Have you offered Jack any advice?

“[Show business] has always just been a part of him. His mom is Meg Ryan, so he grew up watching us on sets. He had a video camera in his hand making movies when he was 4 years old. The only advice I really gave him was to not be a child actor. Make sure you have a life first.”

You’re obviously proud of your children.

“For sure. They’re great kids. And, you know, my twins were overdosed with heparin when they were 12 days old — that [experience] changed the pharmaceutical industry and probably saved a lot of lives.”

That must have been a terrible experience for you.

“It was the scariest experience of my life. The twins had a staph infection. We took them to the pediatrician, who put them in the hospital to have a two-week round of antibiotics intravenously. They gave them heparin, which is an anticoagulant, but instead of the 10-unit dose for an infant, they were given 10,000 units three times. It turned their blood to the consistency of water. The labeling of the 10-unit bottle was light blue, and the 10,000-unit bottle was dark blue.”

Did it bring your family closer together?

“For sure. And we dodged a bullet because they turned out to be perfectly healthy [after they recovered].”

You recently passed your fourth wedding anniversary with your wife Laura. What makes your marriage work?

“God is in the relationship, number one. I don’t know why He waited to put the real love of my life in my life, but that’s the way it happens. We just have a great relationship on every level. There’s just the knowing there and it’s beautiful.”

Does faith play a big part in your life?

“It plays a role in every part of my life. It’s the guide in my life. Jesus came here not only to let us know about heaven and the afterlife, but also to show how to have heaven on earth.”

If you could go back and give your younger self advice, what would you say?

“Take it easy. So many of the things we stress about on a day-to-day basis — you look back five years later and they’re no longer issues. They go poof. So, it’s not like you should ignore them, but don’t stress so much about them while they’re happening. This too will pass.”

Do you have a bucket list? What’s on it?

“You know, I’ve had such a lucky life. I can’t believe all the things I’ve gotten to do. I say I’m already on my third bucket.”