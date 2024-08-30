Closer Weekly sat down with Dennis Quaid and director Sean McNamara to get the inside scoop on their new film, Reagan, debuting on August 30th. The new film is directed by McNamara and written by Howard Klausner and Jonas McCord, is based on Paul Kengor’s book, The Crusader: Ronald Reagan and the Fall of Communism.

It brings Ronald Reagan’s extraordinary life and presidency to the big screen, showcasing his rise from Hollywood actor to one of America’s most influential presidents. And let’s just say, it wasn’t an easy ride for the star or the director!

For Dennis Quaid, portraying Ronald Reagan was a labor of love — and perhaps his toughest role yet.

“Reagan, without a doubt,” Quaid says, reflecting on his most challenging performance. “Especially when I play real people, I feel a responsibility to portray them from their point of view. I didn’t want to do an impersonation.”

When asked what drew him to the role, Quaid doesn’t hesitate. “He was my favorite president. And as far as representing the 20th century, it’s Ronald Reagan. He’s a giant of the 20th century, I was honored to play him.”

Director Sean McNamara, who also has a personal connection to Reagan’s legacy, adds a unique layer to the project. “When I was younger, I had the incredible experience of working on the Reagan campaign as the sound guy. To then come full circle and direct a film about President Reagan’s life was quite amazing.”

The film delves into little-known facets of Reagan’s life, uncovering a side of the man that few knew.

“We discovered that Reagan’s father struggled with alcoholism, which greatly influenced Reagan’s character and the man he eventually became. He took those difficult experiences from his past and transformed them into a force for good in his life,” McNamara explains.

And for Quaid, the role brought its own revelations. “He wasn’t a rich man,” Quaid shares. “People think he was, but the house is 1,100 square feet, maybe. They had a king-size bed, but it was two single beds zip-tied together. It was simple. I think that’s something the public doesn’t really know about him.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing on set either!

Filming during the pandemic presented unique challenges that pushed the entire crew to their limits. “We were filming in 2020 in Oklahoma, right after the COVID pandemic began,” McNamara recalls. “We had very strict protocols in place — nobody was allowed to leave the hotel or the set. Despite our best efforts, most of the crew ended up contracting COVID, forcing us to shut down production until everyone was cleared. It took quite a while to get back on track. “

McNamara is also looking ahead, excited about his next project, Bau: Artist at War, set for release in February 2025. But for now, the focus remains on Reagan. The film promises to offer audiences a deeper understanding of one of America’s most iconic figures.

As Quaid puts it, “Playing him was a daunting task, but it was an incredible journey.”