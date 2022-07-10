Demi Moore couldn’t contain her excitement at the recent French Open in Paris — and it’s not just because she’s a tennis fan!

The star’s handsome new boyfriend, Swiss chef Daniel Humm, was by her side and whether he was whispering in her ear or leaning in for a kiss, it’s clear Demi has made a love match.

“You don’t come into this life wanting to be anything other than happy,” Demi says. Right now, it appears she is. But that hasn’t always been the case.

Demi, 59, boomeranged from a troubled childhood to a soaring Hollywood career and through three marriages, including to Bruce Willis — with whom she has three daughters: Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

When her last marriage, to Ashton Kutcher, ended in 2011, she spiraled into alcohol and substance abuse. The breakup, she said, was “a level of devastating for me that … was really about my whole life.”

KCS Presse / MEGA

But now, Demi has found joy with Daniel, 46. “He grew up in Switzerland, he’s very international, he thinks differently from other men she’s dated,” says an insider. “That’s one of the things she loves about him. She’s in a good place.”

Demi and Daniel, who owns the acclaimed NYC restaurant Eleven Madison Park, met early this year through mutual friends. They hit it off, as they have a number of things in common, including that they’re both parents to three girls. “He’s a good father,” the insider confides. “He’s funny, worldly and a gentleman.”

Before meeting Daniel, Demi spent time “learning to love” herself. “It’s a process,” says the actress, whose father abandoned her then 18-year-old mother before Demi was born. “Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted.”

Now, however, Daniel “checks a lot of boxes,” says the insider, and he’s very supportive of Demi.

Despite her happiness, Demi is taking things slow with Daniel. “He calls New York home, but he comes to L.A. a lot,” the insider says. “They’ll have long weekends together or he’ll take her to an event in another country. She’s taking it one day at a time.”

The arrangement is perfect for Demi, who is glad to be near her daughters and Bruce, who is battling aphasia.

“She checks in with him, and they have a text chain with him and his wife, Emma,” the insider notes. When the family revealed Bruce’s diagnosis in late March, they wrote on Instagram, “We are moving through this as a strong family unit. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

That may or may not include Demi marrying her new love — and that’s OK. What Demi wants most is “that her kids are safe, happy and loved,” says the insider. “And that’s what she wants for herself too.”