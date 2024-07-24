Demi Moore and Jeremy Irons have a rock-solid friendship that dates back to their 2011 movie Margin Call, and sources exclusively tell Closer it’s helped the veteran Brit land a job on The Morning Show after his former costar pulled strings with her close pal, Hollywood heavyweight Jennifer Aniston.

On July 2, it was announced that the Reversal of Fortune actor, 75, would join the Apple TV+ drama’s upcoming fourth season as Martin Levy, the father of Alex Levy (played by 55-year-old Jennifer, who also serves as executive producer on the hit series).

“Jeremy going on The Morning Show doesn’t happen at all without Demi Moore’s support, and it doesn’t happen without Demi being on a real upswing at the moment — people take Demi seriously again, and nobody does more so than Jennifer Aniston,” reveals a qualified insider.

Jennifer and Demi, 61, worked together when they were both directors on the 2011 Lifetime anthology television film Five, exploring the impact of breast cancer on people’s lives — and their bond remains strong.

“Demi goes back to the ‘80s with Jeremy, and Demi is vouching for Jen and her skills as a producer here [on The Morning Show],” the source says, noting that fans of the newsroom drama are very much looking forward to the show’s upcoming season. Oscar winner Marion Cotillard was also recently announced to join season 4 of The Morning Show.

“Jen is rolling into the fourth season of The Morning Show with two Oscar-winning lead actors, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy, with totally juicy roles in this show that Jen is the prime mover on,” the source explains.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Lifetime

And the payoff is expected to be a big one. “To be fair, these are some of the highest-paid ‘guest actor’ roles on television, and Jeremy and Marion are likely to be making close to a million dollars per episode. But the show is delivering, and Jen is going to take a victory lap at the Emmys this fall for that,” the insider adds.

This year, Apple TV+ landed a record 72 Emmy Award nominations, including 16 nominations for The Morning Show.

“What has happened here is extraordinary: Jen has leveraged a career full of contacts and her own special reputation to turn this show into a showcase for major actors to do some very interesting work,” the source says. “Getting Jeremy is a huge deal for Jen and for her whole friend group!”

While The Morning Show has yet to reveal the official premiere date of the show’s next season, a source told Closer in May that “Jen is strutting around feeling more confident than ever” as an airdate approaches.

The insider added, “She’s the undisputed queen bee of The Morning Show and she wants to keep it going for many more years to come.”

The 76th Emmys are set to air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. The Creative Arts ceremonies, where a majority of the Emmy trophies are handed out, are scheduled for September 7 and September 8.