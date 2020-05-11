Even though Demi Moore and daughter Tallulah Willis once had a falling out, Tallulah couldn’t be more grateful for her mom. The Bandits actress opened up about their former estrangement and revealed how they rebuilt their relationship after not talking for “almost three years.”

“Channeling love and strength to every mother to be, tired mamas, step moms and mamas who’ve lost something precious,” the 26-year-old penned alongside a gorgeous photo of her and Demi, 55, smiling, in honor of Mother’s Day on May 10. “I’m sending it to anyone who struggles to celebrate a day when it reminds them of a loss.”

Tallulah explained that “during that shattered time” she “didn’t talk” to her mom, she would usually dread when Mother’s Day came around. “This day would transport me from fragmented pieces to absolute dust,” she confessed. “I remember tearing up driving to work upon hearing a radio ad that cheerily recommend which ‘perfume Mom would absolutely adore.’ I digested the entire celebratory nature of the day as an insensitive slight to MY pain and MY story.”

Thankfully, Demi and her daughter’s “story changed” when Tallulah learned to let go of some of the pain her mother once caused her. While chatting with Red Table Talk in November 2019, the Whole Ten Yards actress admitted she felt “forgotten” and like Demi “didn’t love” her after she married her third husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2005.

“Through a metamorphosis of inward self reflection and a malleability to forgive, three years did not stretch to forever,” Tallulah gushed in her post. “The gratitude of that truth has never lost its potency.”

Demi and Ashton, 42, called it quits in 2015. Since the mother-daughter duo reconnected, Tallulah couldn’t feel luckier to have the Striptease star in her life again.

“The here and now is a day that started with a running hug to my maternal deity and a sloppy cheek kiss,” she sweetly wrote. “I revel in all that you are @demimoore and all that you continue to teach me. I witness what this day means for you, and where you came from. Every nook and cranny of you is worthy and gilded. I love you.”

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

However, it seems Tallulah isn’t the one only Demi has made amends with. Nearly 20 years after she and ex-husband Bruce Willis divorced, the Inside Out author revealed they were in quarantine at their old home in Idaho.

The amicable exes — who tied the knot in 1987 and split in 2000 — looked happier than ever in videos and photos shared with their three daughters, Tallulah, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, during their time hunkered down together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In early May, the Die Hard actor, 65, reunited with wife Emma Hemming Willis after being in quarantine with Demi for over a month. Before he returned to L.A., Scout revealed how special it was to have her family under one roof after over 20 years.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” Scout, 26, shared in a “Dopey” podcast episode released on April 17. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

Demi and Bruce are such amazing parents!