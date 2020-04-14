Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are having the time of their lives being quarantined together with their three kids — Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. On Monday, April 13, Demi, 57, shared a new photo of her and her family reading the “quarantine edition” of Laura Day’s How to Rule the World from Your Couch.

“Family book club,” the actress captioned the sweet pic of everyone holding the book up to their noses.

Sadly, Bruce’s wife, Emma Willis, wasn’t in the snap, but she did send her love to her hubby on April 7 when Demi shared a pic of everyone wearing matching pajamas at home. “At its finest,” Emma, 44, commented on the Instagram pic with six green heart emoji. “Love and miss you guys.”

In 2009, Emma and Bruce got married and welcomed kids — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 — into their lives. He started a family with the former model after his 2000 divorce from Demi.

“I think Bruce was fearful at the beginning that I was going to make our split difficult, and that I would express my anger and whatever baggage that I had from our marriage by obstructing his access to the kids — that I’d turn to all of those ploys divorcing couples use as weapons,” the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star wrote in her memoir, Inside Out. “But I didn’t, and neither did he.”

In fact, the split was handled very well. So well that Demi said she was “proud” of how everything played out. “[It] wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” she said. “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

It’s no wonder Demi and Bruce get along so well. Even though their marriage failed, they still have a lot of respect for one another. We hope the next time the actress shares a photo of her quarantined life with Bruce, Emma will be right there next to them!

