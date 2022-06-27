If there is one person who knows how to rock a red carpet and the New York City streets, it’s Debra Messing! The Will & Grace star has long been a style icon, strutting her stuff around the Big Apple while working on her popular projects. In her spare time, the beauty is all about spending pool days with her loved ones and sharing swimsuit photos.

An incredible sense of style is something that came naturally to Debra. Her father, Brian Messing, worked as a jewelry manufacturer while supporting his children’s dreams. He inspired her love for jewelry and wearing unique pieces.

“My father taught me that jewelry is wearable art, and I have spent countless hours learning about the evolution of design,” she said in a September 2017 press release before receiving the GEM Award for Jewelry Style. “My love for jewelry is deep and true, and I am beyond honored to be acknowledged in this way.”

Debra has sported some jaw-dropping looks over the years with bold accessories. The Broadway actress has never shied away from revealing her style secrets to fans on social media. For her, creating a fabulous look all starts with confidence.

“You just have to feel confident in your taste, and be like, ‘I don’t care if no one else likes these, I like them, and I want to wear them and it makes me happy,’” she told StyleCaster in April 2014. “It should be something that brings me joy and makes you feel like you’re creatively expressing yourself.”

Of course, one of the things Debra has become known for in Hollywood is her beautiful curly hair. Her fiery red locks have become such an iconic part of her look that she has learned to love over the years.

“For the longest time, I just felt like it made me stand out too much and that everyone else had silky, straight, flowing hair,” she wrote in a September 2018 essay. “And then, I started working as an actress and all of a sudden, people were like, ‘You’ve got great hair’ and ‘How unique!’ All of a sudden, I realized that the thing that made me feel like I was standing out too much was the thing that made me an original. So, I no longer try to straighten and iron my hair. I fully embrace it.”

The Emmy winner puts her stunning style on full display whenever she visits the beach or pool with her son. Debra is a mom to one child, Roman, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Zelman. The mother-son duo are super close and bond during days in the sun whenever possible.

