Wow! Dean McDermott‘s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, extended the official olive branch as she left a super sweet comment on his wife Tori Spelling‘s Instagram post. As the BH90210 star shared a photo of the couple’s two daughters, Stella and Hattie, Mary Jo couldn’t help but marvel over her ex-husband’s family.

“@torispelling beautiful picture, m

ama❤️,” the brunette beauty — who was married to Dean, 53, from 1993 to 2006 and shares 21-year-old son Jack McDermott with him — wrote in the comments section of Tori’s post. Seemingly hinting at some fun inside jokes, Mary Jo added the hashtags “day,” “drinks,” “chopped salad” and “not” at the end of her caption.

Mary Jo’s heartwarming message to her ex-hubby’s longtime wife came not long after Tori, 46, uploaded the snapshot of 12-year-old Stella and 8-year-old Hattie. “This picture made my heart ❤️ smile so big,” the proud mama captioned the gorgeous pic of her two little mini-mes. “Sisters. What a magical bond. Pure love. Don’t get me wrong, they fight sometimes. But, at the end of the day, they always know they have each other.”

Fans of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — who is also the proud mom of sons Liam, 12, Finn, 7, and Beau, 1, with the Slasher star — echoed Mary Jo’s praise as they gushed over Stella and Hattie’s bond. “There’s a lot of love in your home, I feel it!!” one fan wrote. Another added, “So sweet! A sister’s love never ends.” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “You all have taught them well, good job, momma!!”

Considering Dean and his first wife didn’t have the best split — which Mary Jo details in her 2009 book Divorce Sucks — it took years for them to be able to even sit in the same room. In fact, the Open Range actor previously addressed the estranged relationship with his ex-wife as she appeared on his podcast, Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris in October 2019.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” Dean said to Mary during the episode at the time. “We would get into this routine. She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth of just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘OK I have had enough, I am blocking you.'”

Things between the former pair didn’t improve until they reconciled at their son’s belated 21st birthday party in mid-October 2019. “Our son, Jack, turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” Dean explained. “Through all this, it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier.”

After the ex-lovers explained how they got their friendship back on track, Mary Jo couldn’t help but give a sweet shout-out to Dean’s wife. “We talked before, but this was a whole new level of love, I have to admit,” she said of Tori. “The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you’ and she did. It was on, it was full game-on. Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations.”

