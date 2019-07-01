Dean McDermott Keeping ‘Spirits Up’ After Being Hospitalized for ‘Pneumonia’ or ‘Possibly Meningitis’

He may have been hospitalized over the weekend, but Dean McDermott is keeping his “spirits up.” On Monday, July 1, the reality star revealed on Instagram that he hasn’t been feeling too good lately. After starting to really struggle, he decided to check himself into the hospital on Sunday, June 30. Despite being seriously sick, though, he’s managing to stay positive — and, of course, plug his podcast, Daddy Issues.

“So this happened last night,” Dean, 52, posted on the social media site, flashing the camera a thumbs up in a selfie. “I got admitted to [the] hospital with pneumonia, possibly meningitis. I’ve never been so sick in my life!!!! Thumbs up and spirits up, though. And don’t forget to listen to @daddyissuesshow this morning at 9 a.m. @theperezhilton is our guest. #sickasadog #aintnothang #thistoshallpass #blipontheradar.”