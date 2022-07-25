Titanic actor David Warner had over 200 acting credits to his name before his death from a cancer-related illness in July 2022. The Hollywood legend is survived by his partner, Lisa Bowerman, who is also an actress. Keep scrolling to learn more about their relationship and the legacy he left behind.

Who Was Late Actor David Warner’s Partner, Lisa Bowerman?

David’s family announced his death in a statement to BBC on July 25, 2022, sharing that the Masada alum “approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity.” Family meant a lot to the Manchester-born star, who worked with Lisa on the Doctor Who audios in 2016.

After announcing her beloved’s death, Lisa shared a heartfelt tweet with her fans that said, “Goodnight sweet prince. May flights of angels … Heartbroken. #davidwarner.” She accompanied the tweet with a black and white photo of David, which amassed thousands of supportive messages from former costars, friends and fans.

ITV/Shutterstock

Much like her late partner, Lisa became famous for her work in the Doctor Who franchise. In 1989, she joined the television series in the role of Karra. She also had recurring roles on Night & Day, Casualty, Coronation Street and Doctors. In 2020, the BBC star went on to appear in Gentrification and The Little Back Street in Salford.

While fans of the Doctor Who franchise were ecstatic for two of the show’s alums to find love, both David and Lisa opted to keep most of the details about their relationship private. The Gargoyles actor was married twice before he began dating Lisa.

Who Were David Warner’s 2 Ex-Wives?

David was married to his first ex-wife, Harriet Evans, from 1969 to 1972. He married his second wife, Sheilah Kent, in 1981. She worked at several record companies including Heritage Records and Mercury Records before tying the knot with the BAFTA nominee.

David and Sheilah were married until 2005, calling it quits after 24 years of marriage. The former couple welcomed one child together during their union, son Luke. The Star Trek actor is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Sarah. Sheilah’s death was announced in a 2010 blog written by record executive Artie Wayne. In the post, the songwriter shared that Sheilah was “the inspiration for some of my deepest songs.”