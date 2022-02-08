Celebrity wedding planner David Tutera knows how to decorate a venue perfectly and make his client’s dreams come true. In 2008, his show, My Fair Wedding, premiered on WE TV, sharing his design expertise with the world. In addition to running his own successful design company for more than 30 years, David beautifully decorated his own California home that he shares with his family.

David’s passion for design and event planning began when he was 19 years old, studying at Fordham University in New York City. He took a job as a singing telegram messenger before deciding on starting his own business.

“With money lent to me from my grandfather, I was off and running this little business from my parents’ home,” the television personality said in a November 2021 interview with Authority Magazine. “I knew I needed a retail space, and I found my first one in Larchmont, New York. It was then that I was asked to do my first party for a paying client, a Bar Mitzvah. From that moment, I was hooked on the business of celebrations.”

David has done everything from designing his own collection of wedding dresses to authoring a number of books and planning celebrity weddings before becoming a dad. He was previously married to his first husband, Ryan Jurica, from 2003 to 2013. The pair welcomed their twins, Cielo and Cedric, via surrogate before their split. Cielo went on to live with David while Cedric lives with Ryan.

The New York native was introduced to his second husband, Joey Toth, by a mutual friend. David proposed to the wellness coach during a trip to Hawaii in 2016. In April 2017, the couple walked down the aisle in their extravagant California wedding with Cielo by their side.

“My life has peace, support and purity with a partner that is always there every moment of our lives,” David told People after tying the knot. “We always say every day is an adventure. Today was an adventure and a journey, but we know tomorrow will be another one!”

In January 2019, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Gracie Stella, via surrogate. The proud parents have been documenting all of the fun moments they have shared with their two daughters in their stunning California home on social media. It’s been the sight of epic birthday parties, stunning Christmas celebrations and major milestones for the girls.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of David’s California home.