They may both be in Hollywood, but David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica have stuck with each other for over two decades due to a very important rule.

“In this profession which is tough on marriages, you know my wife and I have a two week rule. We’re never apart for two weeks. And we’ve managed that for 21 years,” the actor, 43, exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday, November 7. “Actually, we went over by 11 hours once which was [director] Tim Burton’s fault.”

“She was doing a film for him and they changed the schedule,” the Golden Globe nominee — who presented filmmaker Ava DuVernay with an award at the event — explained. “But that happened, we went over by 11 hours and we cried over it but we’ve never had that happen again.”

David and Jessica tied the knot in 1998. They share two kids — sons Asher and Caleb. The pair even make sure to instill a very important lesson in their little ones.

“Kindness. Think of others above yourself,” the Selma star said. “I think that’s something Ava does beautifully in how she supports female directors and other performers. In this town, Hollywood, LA, which is very much about the self. To be selfless is something my wife and I are constantly trying to instill in our children.” However, while the pair are all about their kids, they also enjoy some alone time.

“Sounds a bit dull but we do love dinner and a movie,” David revealed of a typical date night. “My wife and I love debating the different virtues of a film. We love travel as well.” So great!

Let’s also not forget that the duo also pour all they have into their careers as well. We can next see David on the big-screen in the sequel to Peter Rabbit, and Jessica was last seen in the short, Sorry, Not Sorry.

