David Hasselhoff was quite the hell-raiser in his heyday, but he’s banished all those bad habits in favor of a healthy, sober lifestyle — which has wife Hayley Roberts struggling to keep up with his legendary mojo.

Earlier this summer, the 72-year-old shared a photo of himself enjoying a pint of non-alcoholic beer while out and about in the capital of Lithuania.

“Vilnius Lithuania is a sweet town,” he captioned the July 22 post. “Non-alcoholic DARK beer is great!! First time drinking Dark! Loving it here!”

Now, an insider exclusively reveals to Closer, “He has all this energy to burn since he stopped drinking. He’s been traveling the world and is still in high demand overseas.”

The Hoff has a lot keeping him busy. Earlier this month, the Baywatch star shared a sweet photo in which he held his newborn granddaughter, London Hasselhoff Fiore, born to his eldest daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, and her husband, Madison Fiore.

“A crying Grandad. She’s perfect WOW,” David captioned the post on August 14. “I am so blessed.”

These days, he has a lot to be thankful for. According to Closer‘s source, “He looks great and seems to be embracing his sobriety while enjoying fine dining and fitness, and it’s got him focused.”

“Everyone is commenting how he’s got this incredible passion for living,” the insider adds. “He turned his life around.”

Being so happy and healthy, the actor is more in love than ever with his 44-year-old wife, Hayley, whom he married in 2018 in Italy during a small ceremony alongside family members and close friends.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

“His only real vice is sexy time with Hayley,” the source reveals. “It’s his favorite pastime and a top priority. He’s wildly attracted to her more than ever and has more stamina now than in his 20s.”

Despite their 28-year age gap, “He can’t keep his hands off her,” the source explains. “It must be exhausting for Hayley, even though she’s almost three decades younger.”

The two met in 2011, when she was living with her family in Wales. At the time, David was starring as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and was filming auditions for the show.

Adds the source, “The most important thing is David is healthy and happy, but his libido could use a rest, too.”

Hayley is the actor’s third wife. He first married actress Catherine Hickland in 1984, and they divorced in 1989. Later that same year, he tied the knot again with Pamela Bach, the mother of his two girls. They were together until 2006.

David and Hayley were engaged in 2016 during a picnic on the beach in Malibu, California. After the proposal, she told Hello! that they “were both in tears,” saying, “I genuinely had no idea he was going to do that.”

She explained that, at first, she thought he was “just joking around” about taking their relationship to the next level.

“He’s asked me before, but it was never for real,” she continued. “Then he pulled out the ring. I cried so hard that he didn’t get around to actually asking, ‘Will you marry me?’ until about 10 minutes later.”