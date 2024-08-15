Congratulations are in order for David Hasselhoff, as the Baywatch actor has just become a grandfather!

David, 72, shared a photo while holding his newborn granddaughter, London Hasselhoff Fiore, born to his eldest daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore, and her husband, Madison Fiore.

“A crying Grandad. She’s perfect WOW ❤️ I am so blessed,” David captioned the sweet post on Wednesday, August 14.

The comments section flooded with sweet messages for the new grandpa and his family.

“Congratulations David! Your grandchild has the coolest grandfather ever, The Hoff,” one person wrote, while another person said, “Wow, from watching you in Knight Rider to seeing you become a grandfather. Congratulations.”

Taylor first announced her daughter’s arrival in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday. She shared several photos of the little one in the hospital sleeping with a blanket that had her name embroidered on it, as well as a pink hat.

“London Hasselhoff Fiore 👼🏻 our Angel baby girl was born happy and healthy at 3:16pm on August 11th, 2024 at just under 8lbs 😍 truly the best day of our lives,” Taylor captioned the post. “We never knew you could be THIS happy 🥹. Baby London, Mommy & Daddy are so excited for this journey together and we can’t wait to show you the world.”

Courtesy of David Hasselhoff/Instagram

Taylor first announced news of her pregnancy in an Instagram video on February 16. “Finally able to share the most amazing new chapter of our lives with the world!!! August 2024 will soon become our favorite month 🐯Eeeeekkkk, over the moon is an understatement! Can’t wait to be a mama!! So excited to grow our family🖤#comingsoon #MadforTay,” she wrote, alongside a video of her telling her husband the news and going to her first ultrasound appointment.

David welcomed Taylor and younger daughter Hayley Hasselhoff during his marriage to his second wife, Pamela Bach. The dad of two and his kids appeared on the A&E series called The Hasselhoffs in 2010.

In February 2023, David walked Taylor down the aisle at her wedding to Madison at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. She recalled how emotional the moment was.

“I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life,” she told People. “He’s also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness.”

“So to see him so happy and just like, ‘You’re doing it!'” Taylor added. “Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ And I just started hysterically crying and I was like, ‘Pull it together.’ But it was just because he was so happy for me and his smile was so big and he was just like, ‘You look so beautiful.'”

“So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey,” she concluded.