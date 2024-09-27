David Furnish 'Catering to' Elton John's 'Every Whim' as He Heals (EXCL)

Elton John’s in decent spirits following his latest health troubles, but giving him the most comfort is food and being waited on hand and foot, a source exclusively tells Closer.

The “Rocket Man” singer, 77, has been battling a severe infection that’s left him almost blind in one eye for months.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” Elton wrote in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, September 3.

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he added. “I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Since first shuddering himself away to rest and recover, the source says the singer’s husband, David Furnish, has been tending to his every need at the drop of a hat, among others.

“He may be laid up with a nasty eye infection, but his hubby David and so many others are catering to his every whim.”

Elton first began dating David, 61, in 1993, entering into a civil partnership on December 21, 2005, the very first day it became legal in England, then marrying 9 years later to the day, once that became legal as well.

They share two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

Thanks to his family, the “Tiny Dancer” singer won’t have to go without as he lays up for an undetermined amount of time to fully recover, even when it comes to beauty treatments.

“Elton’s being spoiled with gourmet dinners prepared specially for him, elaborate afternoon teas with all the delicious accompaniments and he’s getting regular massages and mani-pedis to keep his old bod shiny like a new toy,” the source says.

After news broke of the iconic singer’s health problems, warm wishes poured in from every corner of the A-list world.

“Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you,” Donatella Versace wrote underneath a post the singer made to Instagram.

“Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” Billie Jean King commented.

“Sending golden, healing vibes Elton,” Hannah Waddingham said.

Last summer, Elton took a nasty fall in his villa in Nice, which required hospitalization. Now, the insider says David and friends are going to any length to make sure the singer is happy as he gets on back to his old self.

The source continues: “He’s getting everything he asks for whether he needs it or not.”

“He might be down about his health issues, but he doesn’t want for anything and he’s going to enjoy these days like the “Rocket Man” he is.”

“David’s really stepped up to the plate taking care of him and the kids are helping, too.”