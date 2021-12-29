David Foster and Katharine McPhee Are Happily in Love! See Their Sweetest Quotes About Their Marriage

Canadian composer David Foster and singer Katharine McPhee first met when she was a contestant on season 5 of American Idol in 2006. The pair struck up a great friendship that later blossomed into a happy marriage. David and Katharine are still just as crazy about each other as they were from the start, always sharing the details about their special connection with their fans.

The week that David mentored American Idol, Katharine performed Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing.” David, who wrote the song, shared at the time that Katharine had a “great, great future ahead of her.” The musicians continued their professional relationship after the show, with David producing Katharine’s first single, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Over the years, the 16-time Grammy winner and the Broadway star bumped into each other at Hollywood events and joined each other on stage several times. Katharine married Nick Cokas in February 2008. She invited David to play the piano while she performed Natalie Cole‘s “Unforgettable” at the reception. Though they didn’t jump into a romance straight away, David and Katharine have always admired and respected one another.

“She didn’t catch my eye on the first day because I was so busy trying to do my job,” the 143 Records founder told People in September 2018. “But, the reality is that in the last 12 years I’ve always had a connection with her.”

The “Over It” singer filed for divorce from Nick in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, just as Katharine was performing as the opening act on Andrea Bocelli‘s tour. David was officially divorced from his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid, in 2017. That year, he and Katharine grew closer, attending the Grammy Museum Gala, his 68th birthday party and a Laker’s game together. The American Idol alum got the stamp of approval from David’s five daughters after they began dating.

“She’s amazing. I really like her. She’s awesome,” David’s daughter Erin Foster told People in October 2017. “My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katharine’s awesome. We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

In June 2018, David, who is 35 years older than Katharine, popped the question during a vacation in Europe. They got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in June 2019 in front of their closest friends and family members. In October 2020, Katharine and David announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Rennie David Foster, was born on February 24, 2021.

“I’m a little bit tired here and there, but I find times to nap and he’s such a good little baby,” Katharine shared during an April 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I’m so in love. … It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”

Scroll to see the cutest things David and Katharine have said about their marriage.