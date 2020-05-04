Dad of four David Beckham had an amazing 45th birthday! The former soccer star spent the day with most of his family in quarantine and he also received a lovely shout-out from his 21-year-old son, Brooklyn, who couldn’t make it for the festivities.

“Happy birthday to the best dad in the world. You are my best friend and I love you,” Brooklyn wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 2, next to a throwback pic of him and his dad. Victoria Beckham‘s son also shared two red heart emoji in the comments.

In another Instagram post, Victoria, 46, shared a home video montage of David with their kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8 — over the years. In the caption, the Spice Girls star revealed Brooklyn couldn’t be there for his father’s birthday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Happy birthday to the best daddy,” she wrote. “Celebrating in lockdown and missing @brooklynbeckham and all our friends and family today. We all love you so much.” However, the celebration didn’t end there. Victoria gave her fans an inside look into her home life with David when she posted a cute video of her hubby blowing out the candles on his birthday cake.

The two lovebirds have been married since 1999 and thanks to their parents, the couple learned how to be amazing role models for their children and even better spouses.

“We were brought up with the right values,” David explained in a January 2017 interview with BBC Radio 4. “Of course, you make mistakes over the years. We all know marriage is difficult at times, and it’s about working through it. Whenever we’ve come up against tough times, we know each other better than anybody knows us. We have an amazing life which we are very respectful of. We are also private people.”

“We stay together because we have four amazing children,” the athlete added. “When we do go through tough times we work through them as a family, as a unit.”

Happy Birthday, David!