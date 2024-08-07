Julia Roberts‘ husband, Danny Moder, knocked it out of the park with his fashion choices at Wimbledon — but a source exclusively tells Closer the actress is bitterly complaining that he outshone her.

“Danny going hard on the fashion at Wimbledon, and pretty decisively outshining Julia, was a weird flex, and it didn’t do either of them any favors,” says an insider close to their circle.

The Pretty Woman actress, 56, and the cinematographer, 55, appeared at Wimbledon in London on July 14, just a few months after they sold their family home for more than $11 million — and it was a rare outing for the pair.

Danny looked sharp in a dark blue suit paired with sunglasses and a striped, blue tie, while Julia wore a sporty, red-and-white Gucci collared dress, which she paired with dark sunglasses and an orange Gucci purse.

“Remember, they’ve had 25 years where Danny surgically toned down his fashion sense at every joint appearance in order to make Julia shine, and Wimbledon was the first time in years that anybody noticed Danny was pulling ahead fashion-wise,” says the source. “If you know Julia and how she runs her career, you know this simply isn’t acceptable.”

With the Oscar-winning actress’ career still going strong — her last two movie projects, 2022’s Ticket to Paradise and 2023’s Leave the World Behind, were both giant successes — the busy star often looks flawless on red carpets as she promotes her projects.

“Why is Danny suddenly a fashion icon?” the source asks. “It basically wrecked the whole point of making the trip to England. It was an oversight, it looked like an accident, and you can be sure that Julia will correct it as soon as possible because the family business — her career as a global movie star — doesn’t work if she doesn’t.”

Adds the insider, “It’s great that Danny momentarily re-captured some hunk status, but this is not the way forward for this family or this marriage!”

Their relationship appears to be on thin ice. In July, a separate source told Closer Julia and Danny are working frantically behind the scenes to pull things between them back together.

“Divorce is not something either of them wants, and they do love each other dearly, but if they’re barely together, it’s not exactly a recipe for a successful relationship,” the source said.

However, Julia’s deep focus on her Hollywood aspirations could have an effect on her marriage to Danny. “It does really bother Danny that he’s seen as Mr. Julia Roberts and also that she’s been doing her own thing for so long, so she’s vowed to make a big effort to support him when he goes on location for work, even if it means she’s got to just do her own thing at whatever hotel or rental house they get while he’s on set for hours at a time,” the source added.

The goal is to start making their marriage a priority again, said the insider, adding, “Danny and Julia have realized they need to reinvigorate their relationship and reconnect on a different level.”