The 25th James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which marks the fifth and final appearance of actor Daniel Craig in the role of 007, will be released in April, but MGM issued a behind-the-scenes featurette filled with clips and commentary from director Cory Fukunaga on February 25.

“For me, as a writer and director, it was essential to rediscover Bond,” says Cory. “Where is he after five years of retirement? Who has he become? He’s sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role. The world’s changed, the rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be. The rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymmetric warfare. The people close to Bond, those he considers to be family, are at great risk. And now there’s someone new out there, more dangerous than anyone he’s ever encountered and whoever they are, they’re smarter and stronger than Spectre.” He is, of course, referring to the enemy organization and its leader, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who was re-established in the last Bond film, Spectre, released in 2015.

Continuing, he notes, “From the moment he’s called into action until the end of the film it’s a race, not only to save the world, but their lives. No Time to Die is the culmination of all that Bond has become. All that he’s seen, all of the trauma and the loss. This mission is his most challenging and difficult, and that was our target. We aim to do something extraordinary with this one. Every Bond film has that thing — the danger, but also the emotional punch. Everything that was left unsaid will finally be said. This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig.”

Not much is known about the plot beyond the fact that Bond has left active service, though his peace is short-lived when CIA agent Felix Leiter (the returning Jeffrey Wright) comes to him asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain (played by Rami Malek) with dangerous new technology.

Other cast members include returnees Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes and Naomie Harris as, respectively, Madeleine Swann, Blofeld, M and Eve Moneypenny.

No Time to Die will be released on April 10.