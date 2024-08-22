Daniel Craig Raking It in for Knives Out: 'Master Negotiator'

Daniel Craig is earning a fortune for his role in the Knives Out mystery trilogy, as a source who spoke exclusively to Closer outlines how he’s rapidly becoming known as the best negotiator in Hollywood – while quietly building a life of mega wealth and abundance that’s a match for anyone!

“When Daniel signed up for the first Knives Out more than five years ago,” the source says, “it was practically a low-budget indie film at that point and Daniel made sure he would have a big chunk of the upside if it hit.”

“Of course not only was it a shock box office smash, but Netflix acquired the entire franchise and greenlit two more films, which instantly made Daniel $80 million dollars richer,” the insider adds.

To most, an $80 million payday might be a green flag to go ahead and retire, but that kind of money isn’t new to Daniel, 56, who has been adding tens of millions to his bank account since taking up the iconic role of James Bond for the first time in Casino Royale in 2006.

“Daniel figured out how to get paid 007 prices for these easy, quick ensemble mystery movies he can shoot in two months!”

The Bond star reportedly made $3.2 million for that first 007 flick, but then more than doubled it for the second, Quantum of Solace, two years later in 2008, raking in $7.2 million.

Things really heated up for the Brit after he demanded and got $20 million for the third installment, Skyfall. Unwilling to settle for less going forward, he brought in $30 million for Spectre, which he coproduced, and then $25 million for the latest addition to the Bond franchise, No Time to Die, which again he signed on for as a coproducer.

“On the back of his hard-earned Bond fortune,” the source continues, “which involved plenty of side jobs and commercials and promotion beyond just the acting and bone-shattering stunts, the Knives Out movies are very relaxing for Daniel to make.”

Compared to tearing a shoulder labrum, rupturing both calf muscles and snapping a knee ligament while fighting the hulking Dave Bautista in the King’s service, Daniel has a relatively easy gig filming Rain Johnson’s mystery movies.

“You show up and trade quips with a bunch of funny, famous actors.”

The franchise is loaded with big names – almost as much as Bond – Daniel can relate to, including Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The third Knives Out movie, Wake Up Dead Man, is currently in post production and is set to release on Netflix with new additions to the cast, including Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington and Hollywood veteran Glenn Close.

“He’s making the third one right now, but he and his filmmaker-business partners have not confirmed that they’ll make a fourth film, but Daniel’s been down this road before too,” the source says.

“His Bond experience made him a master negotiator because he always left those producers wondering if he would come back to the role after his initial deal expired.”

“He can do the same thing with Knives – and he probably will!”