Racecar driver Danica Patrick has conquered some of the toughest speedways in the world, started her own podcast and authored two bestselling books. While her career has been extremely busy since the late ‘90s, the athlete has always taken the time to focus on her self-care routine. The brunette beauty often posts makeup-free photos and insight into some of her favorite beauty products on her Instagram.



In 2018, Danica announced that the Indianapolis 500 would be her last official race. She instead wanted to focus on other ventures but was grateful for the experiences that racing gave her over the years.



“The routine just really wasn’t making me very happy anymore,” the Charlie’s Angels actress told For the Win in February 2018. “Life is very short, and it’s important to do things that make you happy. So, having a lot of things that are out of my control is a frustrating thing, but I realized it was time to move on and do things in my life that made me smile every day.”

She had been competing in high-pressure races since she was in high school and built such an incredible career for herself from the ground up.

“I let go of racing rather than quitting,” the brunette beauty explained in a May 2021 interview with Goop. “If you approach what you want with the level of consciousness that it’s too hard, that it’s not possible, it will continue to be too hard and not possible. Tough times don’t last, but tough people do.”

Danica’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to start her own wine company and a fashion collection. The stylish athleisure clothing line called Warrior launched in 2017.

​​“I’ve always been interested in fashion,” the Wisconsin native told People ahead of the launch. “When I was a little girl, if I didn’t like my clothes, I would just cut them and make them look different. Now, athleisure clothes are pretty much what I live in.”

Danica also noted the similarities between designing her own clothing line and racing.

“They’re similar in the way that you have to be involved,” she explained at the time. “You have to motivate people and show your passion and that you care about it.”

In April 2022, Danica revealed to her Instagram followers that she decided to have her breast implants removed. She got them back in 2014 but began to experience a slew of symptoms like hypothyroidism and getting dizzy that she attributed to the implants. Once she had them removed, the IndyCar winner immediately noticed major improvements in her health and wellness.

“Within hours after surgery, this is what I noticed — my face had more color and less dark circles,” she captioned a selfie. “My face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up.”

