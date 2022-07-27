Danica McKellar Revealed Her Fitness Secrets! Everything She Has Said About Her Weight Loss Journey

At just 13 years old, Danica McKellar became a teen icon portraying Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years. She has since become a Hallmark star and taken fans along with her on a health and fitness journey over the years. The Young Justice actress shared tips regarding her workout routine and weight loss transformation.

Danica is a big fan of doing yoga and cardio to help improve her flexibility and stamina. The Dancing With the Stars alum encourages fans to do workouts that work best for their own schedules.

“Always exercise within safe limits for your body and remember that even a couple minutes of a little cardio or even stretching is helpful for getting your circulation going! And music can be a great motivator,” the Kiss My Math author wrote on Facebook in January 2020.

She has flaunted her looks in stunning swimsuit pictures on social media in the past. In April 2018, Danica shared a sexy bikini selfie on Twitter. When one fan asked the secret to get toned abs, the sitcom star provided details about her diet.

“I eat a lot of food, but I’m super strict — no dairy, coffee, almost no alcohol, sugar, bread and nothing artificial,” she explained. “I only drink water and I mostly eat vegetables, brown rice, clean meats like chicken breast and I snack on very healthy things like bananas and rice cakes.”

The brunette beauty first shared her fitness routine with the world after giving birth to her son, Draco, in 2010. She shares her only child with her ex-husband, Mike Verta. On her blog, Danica revealed that she gained 40 pounds during the pregnancy and turned to yoga after giving birth.

“I began with yoga — gentle, restorative yoga that helped my body finish healing,” she wrote in an April 2011 blog post.

In addition to providing motivation and inspiration to her fans and followers, Danica enjoys spending time with her son and husband Scott Sveslosky. The Domino Masters judge and the attorney tied the knot in 2014 in Hawaii.

They have since traveled to gorgeous vacation spots all over the world and shared photos from their trips on social media. For Danica, marriage, motherhood and her fitness journey have all contributed to her new outlook on aging.

“If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude … and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she wrote on Instagram in January 2022. “Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I’ve found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!”

