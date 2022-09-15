Take a Peek Into the Homes of the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast! Witney Carson, Carrie Ann Inaba and More

It’s no surprise that the cast of Dancing With the Stars lives in some marvelous properties! The long-running competition series has launched the careers of professional dancers like Witney Carson and Cheryl Burke and enamored audiences with their dynamic judging panel. The homes of the pros, judges and hosts will blow you away!

Witney and her husband, Carson McAllister, live in a gorgeous estate with their adorable son, Kevin Leo. In August 2022, the blonde beauty shared that she decided to revamp her master bedroom with some new decor. She showed off the beautiful room in an Instagram video. Some new additions to the space included a chic area rug and cozy seats in front of the windows.

The following month, it was announced that Witney would be partnered with Wayne Brady for season 31 of the series airing on Disney +. Her longtime pal Lindsay Arnold revealed she would not be returning to the show for the new season after a decade on the program.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” she wrote on Instagram in August 2022. “DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me.”

Lindsay further explained that living in Utah made it difficult to travel to Los Angeles and be away from her daughter. The So You Think You Can Dance alum is a mom to one child, Sage, whom she welcomed in November 2020 with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess are fan favorites of the program but also did not return for season 31. Jenna and her husband, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, announced they were expecting their first child together in July 2022. Sharna welcomed her first child, son Zane, with her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, one month earlier.

Other fan favorite pro dancers of the series include Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Mark Ballas, Daniella Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov. And of course, another reason why the show is so great is the chemistry that the judges have together. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli all own fabulous houses in California. Len Goodman lives in England and travels back and forth to film Dancing With the Stars each season.

