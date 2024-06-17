Dallas Jenkins Family: The Chosen Director's Wife and Kids

Dallas Jenkins is most known as the creator of The Chosen, the first multi-season historical drama about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth, but he’s also a family man — and he has quite a big family. Not only does Dallas himself come from a brood of three, but he and his wife also have four kids of their own.

Who Is Dallas Jenkins’ Wife?

Dallas met his wife, Amanda Jenkins, while attending the University of Northwestern-St. Paul. They tied the knot in 1998 and have maintained a mostly private life despite the television producer’s high-profile job. However, both Amanda and Dallas do frequently share glimpses of their life on social media, including outings with their kids and more.

In November 2023, Amanda helped Dallas announce his latest project, a film adaptation of the children’s novel The Greatest Christmas Pageant Ever. She sat beside her husband in an Instagram video and revealed that it was one of her favorite books as a child and a lifelong dream of Dallas’ to turn it into a movie. The film is set for release in November 2024.

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2024.

“26 years married today … celebrating with a day of filming season 5 and a season 4 livestream tonight,” Dallas wrote on Facebook. “We’re actually celebrating this weekend … but we celebrate every day, really, because our marriage is stronger than ever.”

Meanwhile, Amanda wrote on Instagram, “Married 26 years today. We have friends whose marriages didn’t make it that long, who’ve divorced or died or haven’t yet found love. I’m acutely aware of the gift our life together is, and I’m thankful for every day I get with this God-loving, hardworking, passionate, gracious, and gorgeous man. Love you, Dal.”

Amanda Jenkins/Instagram

Who Are Dallas Jenkins’ Kids?

Dallas and Amanda have welcomed four children together: son Sam, daughter Maya, daughter Elle and son Max. Sam graduated from Liberty University in May 2023, as Amanda revealed on Instagram at the time by sharing photos from the big day.

Who Are Dallas Jenkins’ Parents?

Dallas’ mom and dad are Dianna Whiteford and Jerry B. Jenkins. It seems Dallas picked up his writing skills from his father, as Jerry is known for cowriting the apocalyptic fiction multimedia series Left Behind with Tim LaHaye.

Who Are Dallas Jenkins’ Siblings?

Dallas has two brothers, Chad and Michael. They were featured in a big family photo that the Chosen director shared on Instagram in January 2024.

“Spent a great Christmas with my parents, my two brothers Chad and Mike, and Chad’s wife and kids,” Dallas captioned the post.