Here’s What Happened to Cybill Shepherd and the Rest of the Cast of ‘Cybill’

Time sure does fly by, doesn’t it? A full 25 years ago, Cybill premiered on CBS and introduced the world to Cybill Sheridan — brilliantly played by Cybill Shepherd — and began a fabulous four-season run. Created by Chuck Lorre, the series made even bigger stars out of Cybill, 69, and the rest of the cast. But what are they all up to now?

Cybill followed the titular character, a struggling actress in her 40s, who is doing the best she can to balance life with her two daughters (Alicia Witt and Dedee Pfeiffer), two ex-husbands (Alan Rosenberg and Tom Wopat), best friend Maryann (Christine Baranski) and her career. Having never made it big, she is ready for the next big thing.

Over the course of the show, it earned a dozen Emmy nominations — with Christine, 67, winning one — as well as five Golden Globe nominations — with Cybill winning one. As for whether or not a reboot (or anything of the sort) would be possible for Cybill, the titular star says there’s one piece of the puzzle that would have to be present.