Cybill Shepherd Photographed During Rare Public Appearance

Cybill Shepherd stepped out for a stroll in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 31. It marked a rare appearance for the Love Is Love Is Love actress.

In the photos, Cybill, 74, wore a blue button-down shirt with dark blue jeans and a pair of sneakers. The Moonlighting actress wore her hair in a relaxed bun and wore a pair of sunglasses. She walked alongside a male, grabbing his arm along the way.

The month prior, she was seen out with the same man, running errands in Los Angeles.

Her most recent public outing came 53 years after she landed her breakout role in the 1971 film The Last Picture Show. She appeared in the Peter Bogdanovich-directed drama with Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn, Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman. She began a romantic relationship with the director during his marriage to Polly Platt.

Other memorable roles early on in her career included Elaine May‘s The Heartbreak Kid in 1972, Martin Scorsese‘s Taxi Driver in 1976 and Nancy in Woody Allen‘s Alice 1990.

Cybill previously opened up about the advice her manager gave her before meeting Martin and Taxi Driver costar Robert De Niro for the first time for the role in the psychological thriller.

“Sue Mengers said, ‘When you go to meet them, just shut up and don’t talk and you’ll probably get the part.’ … I got the part by shutting up,” she said during an interview with Los Angeles Magazine in July 2023.

In her 2000 memoir, Cybill Disobedience, she discussed why she decided to leave Hollywood and move back home in the ‘70s.

“Like a wounded animal, I called my mother, who listened, mostly silent, as I poured out my unhappiness. I heard my voice rise and soften like a little girl through sniffles and sobs. Finally my mother spoke, strong and reassuring. ‘Cybill,’ she said, ‘come home.'”

But she decided to return to the City of Angels in the ‘80s for a new chapter of her career with the series The Yellow Rose.

“The show went by the wayside, but I didn’t,” she told People in November 1985. “I looked great. I had confidence. For the first time people in the business saw that I was standing on my own two feet, and I was no longer Peter Bogdanovich’s girlfriend.”

She added, “I hid my fear by being aloof, above it all. But that’s the furthest from who I am.”

In recent years, Cybill made an appearance in the television series Guilty Party in 2021, as well as the television movie How to Murder Your Husband in 2023.

Last year, she opened up about aging in Hollywood and how she is more in tune with her emotions than ever before.

“Grandma is a crybaby these days,” Cybill told Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Vulnerability can be your superpower,” she added. “The truth is women can be sensitive creatures unless we get mad … and then watch out.”