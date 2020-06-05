Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo gushed over being a “proud dad” to his kids while celebrating twins Eva and Mateo’s third birthday with a Disney-themed bash.

“Happy birthday to my two sweeties, Eva and Mateo!” Cristiano, 35, captioned a photo of their family’s celebration on Friday, June 5. “We love you to the end of the world. #prouddad.”

In the snap, the Portuguese soccer player was all smiles as he showed off Eva and Mateo’s epic party in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cristiano and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez filled their lavish home with a big bouncy house, colorful balloons, other fun toys and a plethora of presents.

The doting dad of four proved he went all out for his twins’ third trip around the sun as they sported adorable Disney ensembles. Cristiano was wearing an Aladdin costume alongside the stunning model, 36, in a purple Power Ranger outfit. Little Mateo looked more adorable than ever in a Spiderman costume, while Eva and daughter Alana, 19 months, were dressed as little Disney princesses. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr., also donned a Hulk costume.

While ringing in Eva and Mateo’s special day, Cristiano — who shares Alana with Georgina and privately welcomed his three eldest children via surrogacy — also shared a cute snap on his Instagram Stories. The famous family looked happier than ever before singing “Happy Birthday” to the hunk’s toddlers.

Since Cristiano became a single father to his eldest son Cristiano Jr. in 2010, the FIFA superstar has learned a lot about what it takes to be a dad. During a chat with Hola magazine in November 2017, the handsome hunk revealed fatherhood has “taught me things about love that I never knew existed.”

Instagram/CristianoRonaldo

“Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely,” he sweetly shared with the outlet. “It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life.”

Even though Cristiano travels the world as one of soccer’s most legendary stars, he insisted nothing means more than his children. “Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them,” he continued. “They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”

We hope Eva and Mateo had the best 3rd birthday.