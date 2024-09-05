As the popularity of plant-based diets has risen in recent years, so too has the profile of beans. Long designated as an add-on or last resort, beans are one of the easiest ways to add bulk to a plant-based meal plan. So, we were thrilled to find the new cookbook Bangin’ Beans, which proves just how delicious canned beans can be.

“Beans make such great vehicles for flavor and are a brilliant way to add protein to plant-based meals without breaking the bank,” says author Sarah Doig. They’re also incredibly versatile, able to serve as the centerpiece of a meal or blended in as part of the whole. Try one of these tasty recipes tonight!

Tomato and Butter Bean Soup

(Serves 4)

3 cups tomatoes, chopped into large chunks

4 cloves garlic, peeled

1⁄4 tsp. salt

2 tsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. chili flakes

1 (14-oz.) can butter beans, drained and rinsed

2 1⁄2 cups vegetable broth

1 tsp. agave or sugar, to taste (optional)

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Spread tomatoes and garlic on a baking tray and sprinkle with 1⁄4 tsp. salt, plus more to taste. Drizzle with oil. Roast 15 to 20 min., or until tomatoes are soft and blistered.

2. Add tomatoes, garlic and any juices to a large pot over medium. Stir in tomato paste, smoked paprika and chile flakes.

3. Add beans and season. Stir 2 min., then pour in broth. Simmer 20 min. further, until reduced by about 1⁄3.

4. Blend until smooth. Add a pinch of sugar to taste, if desired, and season. Serve in bowls and top with vegan cream, chile flakes and basil leaves, if desired.

PER SERVING: 145 calories, 8g protein, 23g carbs, 7g fiber, 4g sugar, 3g fat.

Sarah Doig

Creamy Lemon and Herb Beans

(Serves 2)

1 tbsp. olive oil

2 medium leeks, roots removed and finely sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced or grated

1 (14 oz.) can butter beans, drained

1 (14 oz.) can cannellini beans, drained

5 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1⁄4 cup chopped fresh dill, plus more to garnish

1 1⁄4 cups vegetable broth

3 tbsp. nutritional yeast 3⁄4 cup unsweetened soy milk

Juice of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp. chili flakes

Directions:

1. Heat oil in large pan over medium. Add leeks; cook 5 min. Add garlic; cook 1 min. Add beans. Season generously. Mix in 3 tbsp. parsley and all dill.

2. Pour in broth and bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 min., or until broth has reduced by half. Turn down heat slightly and add nutritional yeast and soy milk. Gently simmer until sauce reduces to your desired thickness.

3. Stir in lemon juice and season. Add remaining parsley. Mix well and serve topped with lemon zest, more dill and chile flakes.

PER SERVING: 607 calories, 41g protein, 89g carbs, 31g fiber, 9g sugar, 12g fat.

Sarah Doig

Super-Green Spaghetti

(Serves 2)

8 oz. dried spaghetti

3⁄4 cup canned cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 clove garlic

1 cup spinach

3⁄4 cup fresh basil

2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1⁄4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. toasted pine nuts or sunflower seeds

Fresh basil leaves and extra virgin olive oil, for serving

Directions:

1. Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling, salted water according to package instructions until al dente.

2. Add the cannellini beans, garlic, spinach, basil, nutritional yeast, lemon juice and salt to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth. Season to taste with more salt if needed.

3. Drain the pasta and return it to the pot. Pour in the sauce and stir over low heat until warmed through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

4. Serve the pasta in bowls topped with toasted pine nuts, fresh basil and a drizzle of oil.

PER SERVING: 627 calories, 33g protein, 109g carbs, 15g fiber, 6g sugar, 7g fat.