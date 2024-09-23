Craig Melvin’s cozy Connecticut home is the perfect place to spend time watching football! The Today broadcaster’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, opened the doors to their gorgeous house in a new photo shared on her Instagram page, while also showing pride for her favorite sports team.

“This dinner date departure interrupted by a necessary moment for a little school spirit. Holy moly the Dukes came to play!!!! Congrats @jmu_football on a huge 70-50 win over UNC. #sports #football #college #almamater #jmu #jmudukes,” Lindsay, 46, captioned the post on Sunday, September 22.

She wore a pair of jeans with a T-shirt and a blazer along with some black open-toed heels for the date night. The sports reporter held up a flag to show her love for the football team at her alma mater, James Madison University Football, after the team earned a huge victory on Saturday, September 21.

Lindsay stood off to the side of the kitchen, showing a glimpse of the white cabinets and countertops. In the background of the picture, the family’s living room could be seen, with its massive gray couches and a portrait of a horse hanging up on the wall. The layout of the home is incredibly spacious, with ample amounts of space for the family to play with their puppy, Myles.

The post came just a few months after Craig, 45, revealed some of the house rules that he and his family follow. The NBC reporter shares kids Delano and Sybil with Lindsay.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

“First of all, we are a shoes-on house,” he revealed in a May interview with Better Homes & Gardens. “Part of my reason why we’re a shoes-on house: We have a puppy. I have a 10-year-old. I have a 7-and-a-half-year-old. Dirt and mud coming in the house — that’s the least of our worries. In fact, I’ve always thought that’s a sign that a house is being lived in, you know, you’ve got a little dirt on the floor. It’s a good sign these people are having fun, they’re going out.”

The dad of two also shared that his family spends a lot of time in the living room for movie nights.

“A couple years ago, we started Melvin family movie night — of course there’s pizza involved — but we go around, and everyone takes a turn,” Craig explained. “My son always hates my daughter’s pick. My daughter always hates my son’s pick. Everyone always hates Dad’s pick, because I’m like, ‘You kids, you gotta watch Star Wars.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Dad, it’s so old. The graphics, it doesn’t even look real.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, that’s what makes it great, guys.’ It’s a classic tale of good versus evil. But ‘Dad, it’s just so bad,’ and so I make them watch it. And guess what? 10 minutes in, they’re fine.”

And Craig also revealed that he has quite the green thumb, making sure his home is filled with tons of greenery.

“I’m really big into plants. We have a lot of plants in the house,” he told the outlet. “In our kitchen and our dining room together, we probably have 10 plants. I’ve got plants in my office. I’ve got plants in the bedroom. In the basement, I’ve got a wall of plants. As soon as you walk into the house, there’s plants in the foyer.”