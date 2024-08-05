Craig Melvin Wipes Away Tears During Emotional Today Segment

Craig Melvin got visibly emotional while covering the Paris Olympics on Today during a heartfelt segment.

During an episode of the show on August 2, Craig, 45, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were all surprised with videos from their kids while they are on assignment in Paris.

Craig’s two kids, Delano and Sybil, popped up on the screen to deliver a sweet message to their dad. “Hi daddy, we miss you. We love you very much,” they said in the message.

Hoda’s two daughters, Haley and Hope, appeared next to send a cute message to their mom, followed by Savannah’s two kids, Vale and Charley.

Once the video was over, the camera then cut back to the three anchors on the screen. Craig was all choked up, wiping his eyes after getting rather emotional from seeing his kids on the screen.

“OK, we’re gonna need some tissues,” Savannah, 52, said as Craig continued to hold back tears.

“That was so sweet!” Hoda, 59, chimed in.

Savannah was also moved by the adorable gesture, saying, “You know what’s so funny, I heard those voices in my ears before we came on and I was like, ‘That sounds like Vale and Charley,’ but then I was just like, it couldn’t be.”

The Today cohosts shared their appreciation to their team for putting together the video featuring their kids.

“We want to say thank you to our control room for doing that for us, that was really sweet,” Hoda said.

“We love being here, obviously, but we miss you guys,” Craig added, to which Savannah chimed in, “Yeah, we miss home, we love them.”

Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren

At the end of the segment, Craig, who shares his son and daughter with wife Lindsay Czarniak, shared a special message dedicated to his family.

“I miss you too guys, love you,” the dad of two said, while blowing his loved ones a kiss.

Though he admitted that it’s been hard to be away from his family, Craig has been having a great time covering the Olympics.

“Honored to be in Paris working for @todayshow and @nbcsports covering these @nbcolympics. We’re having a blast so far — great sports, wonderful food, fabulous friendships. So far. So fantastic here in Paris,” he wrote on Instagram on July 29.

Craig got to join cohost Al Roker on a croissant tour throughout the city, featuring Al’s youngest daughter, Leila Roker, who lives in Paris. Al, 69, has loved spending time with Leila, 25, while in Paris for the Olympics.

“That is the bonus,” he told People. “I mean, that’s the gold medal because she’s lived here almost seven years and she speaks French fluently and so we love Paris to begin with. So it’s a great reason to come.”

Al’s wife, Deborah Roberts, is also in Paris to cover the Olympics for ABC. The duo’s son, Nicholas Roker, also made the trip to spend time with his parents in the city. They’ve posted the most adorable family photos on Instagram during the Olympics, including a snapshot from when they ran into Martha Stewart at a restaurant.