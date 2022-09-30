Everything Craig Melvin Has Said About His Weight Loss and Workout Routine: See His Diet Secrets

Today hunk Craig Melvin became a fan favorite on the program after joining the panel as a cohost in 2018. On a number of occasions, the broadcaster opened up about his early morning fitness routine and plan to lose weight. He shed 10 pounds in 2017 and lost half an inch off of his waist. The star later revealed the secret behind his weight loss.

“If we’re being honest, it came from having two children, two very small children, working long hours and eating pretty much whatever I wanted,” Craig said in an interview with Muscle & Fitness at the time about what inspired his weight loss. “It’s been one of those things where I do that for two or three years and then I recognize that I’ve kind of let myself go and then I turn it around.”

Each year on Today, the show launches fitness initiatives after New Year’s Eve to inspire viewers at home to stay active. Craig and his costars have participated in a number of fitness challenges and are committed to living healthier lifestyles. In January 2017, the TV personality enlisted the help of celebrity trainer Bob Harper to tailor a fitness routine that worked best for him.

“It was honestly a lot of high-intensity stuff, but it wasn’t the boring bicep curls and tricep pulls,” Craig shared about his workout plan along with meditation and changing his diet.

In January 2021, Craig buddied up with his younger brother, Ryan, who lost over 60 pounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The siblings did a series of virtual workouts together during a segment on Today. The fitness routine involved boxing and dancing, all from the comfort of their own homes.

The Pops author also enjoys being outdoors and doing activities with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, Delano and Sybil. The hardworking dad typically starts his day bright and early at 3:45 a.m. One of the most rewarding parts about going to work so early is spending time with his family when he finishes in the afternoon.

“When I get home and both kids and Lindsay are there and I get the ‘Daddy!’ and the leg grab or the hug and the kiss,” Craig told Parents in May 2021. “It never gets old.”

Keep scrolling to see everything Craig has revealed about his weight loss journey and fitness routine.