The Today cast always looks so polished and put together when they sit at the news desk, but who takes the longest when it comes to getting ready? Craig Melvin revealed the answer, and it will definitely shock you.

Craig, 45, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, June 19. Andy Cohen introduced a segment where the NBC personality was presented with questions and had to choose which of his costars best fit the answer. “This is really intense,” Craig declared before Andy, 56, fired off the first question.

“Who takes the longest in hair and makeup?” Andy asked Craig.

“Oh, come on, Andy,” Craig said. “Um the longest … ” Craig trailed off before Andy chimed in to say, “Roker?” Craig agreed that Al Roker was the answer.

That wasn’t the only bombshell claim Craig made about his castmates during the late-night appearance.

For the next question, Andy asked, “Who goes off the cuff the most?” Craig once again replied, “Roker.”

Fans of the long-running talk show always love hearing Al’s commentary during segments and his hilarious moments while chatting with his costars. During a Today segment on March 27, Al, 69, randomly walked across the Today set during a live segment to offer his opinion on Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

The funny moment came after Hoda Kotb told the audience that McDonald’s would be selling Krispy Kreme doughnuts by the end of 2026 across the U.S. “Roker just poked his head out,” Hoda, 59, said as her coanchors giggled.

“You know what they need to do?” the meteorologist said as he made his way over to the news desk. “They need to make a Krispy Kreme McMuffin.”

Andy then asked Craig about the famous Halloween costumes that the Today cast sports each year and which one was his least favorite. Craig revealed that Al’s Charlie Brown costume was his least favorite.

“It was terrible. It was the worst year ever,” Andy agreed. “It’s the year that shall not be named.”

“We still talk about it,” Craig said of the costume, to which Andy revealed, “So do we here.”

As for his favorite costume over the years, Craig shared that he liked the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costume he wore the most.

Craig’s comments on Watch What Happens Live were made in good fun, as he is extremely close to Al outside of Today.

“You get to watch him in action, like sometimes in commercial breaks between segments, he’s texting with one of his three kids or he’s putting out a fire,” Craig told TODAY.com of his bond with Al in June 2023. “He’s parenting on the job.”

The South Carolina native is a dad to two kids, Delano and Sybil, whom he shares with wife Lindsay Czarniak, while Al is a dad to kids Courtney, Leila and Nicholas. The weathercaster is also a grandfather to Courtney’s daughter, Sky.

“He tells these stories pretty much every day at work and, invariably, he always ends with ‘Oh, you will see one day. It’s coming for you,’” Craig added.