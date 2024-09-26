Craig Melvin Left 'Stunned' and 'Sad' By Hoda Kotb's Today Departure

Viewers at home were surprised to hear that Hoda Kotb will be leaving Today early next year, and so were her cohosts. Craig Melvin admitted that he was shocked to find out the news that the broadcaster would be exiting the show.

“Hoda Kotb is 1 of 1. She’s a beautiful soul who only radiates light. Like you, I was stunned to hear she’s decided to turn the page but I guarantee her next chapter is going to make for an even more awesome story,” Craig, 45, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 26. “I love you, my friend. Sad news for the Today family. Fantastic news for Hope and Haley.”

Hoda, 60, made the announcement on Today with her cohosts by her side, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the studio. The journalist indicated that she wanted to step away from the program to spend more time with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

“Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” Hoda said as the reason for her departure. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”

Jenna Bush Hager broke down in tears multiple times during Thursday’s broadcast, recalling how she felt when Hoda first shared the news with her.

“Hoda told me just a couple days ago, and when she told me, my first reaction it was, from my gut, it was almost crazy,” the former first daughter explained. “I said ‘No, you can’t leave because what we have here with all of these people.’ What I get to sit next to you and feel is this, it’s what’s between us, and it is magical and powerful, and it feels like that here.”

METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Savannah Guthrie was equally as emotional about Hoda’s big announcement.

“Honestly, I don’t think any of us can imagine — we won’t wanna imagine this place without you,” she said during the broadcast. “So it’s complicated because we love you so much and we don’t want you to ever go. But also, I just want to say, I am so proud of my friend. You have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that’s wonderful, that you love, where it’s easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun and say, ‘But I dream even bigger for myself.'”

“It’s not over. I’m gonna be showing up at your house, like the stalker you are to Zac Brown. I’m gonna be there on your doorstep. And we are your friends forever,” Jenna added.

Hoda promised fans that she will still be part of the NBC family, though she will no longer be appearing on Today after early 2025. Fans are sad to see her go but excited to see what’s next for her.

“Shocked but so happy for her and her children! I hope they put Craig Melvin in her spot! Love that guy! Poor Jenna!!” one person commented on Today’s official Instagram account, while another person wrote, “Going to miss you! I can’t wait to see all the doors open for our beautiful Hoda. You can do anything!!”