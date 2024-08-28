Craig Melvin’s two kids, Delano and Sybil, are ready for the new school year! The proud dad shared a sweet photo of his children before they headed off on their first day on Wednesday, August 28.

Craig, 45, wrote, “….and just like that. These two make me so happy and proud. Just wish it would all slow down.”

Delano, 10, held a sign in front of him that said he was heading off to his first day of fifth grade, while Sybil’s sign said that she would be starting second grade.

The TV personality shares his kids with wife Lindsay Czarniak. She also took to Instagram to share photos of Delano and Sybil, 7, on their exciting first day. Their adorable dog, Myles, also made an appearance in some of the pictures. The pictures were snapped outside of the family’s stunning Connecticut home.

“Let’s do this! Couldn’t be prouder of these two but also wishing time would slow down just a little bit 🙂 hoping everyone has a wonderful school year ahead and also some outtakes here trying to get the 5 of us (pup included) in one shot. #family #school #backtoschool #love #parents,” Lindsay, 46, wrote alongside the photos.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Posting pictures of the kids on the first day of school has become an annual tradition. Last year, Delano was forced to wear a boot on his foot for the first day.

“He hurt himself on Sunday and was limping, so Lindsay took him to the doctor yesterday,” Craig said during a Today broadcast in August 2023. “And lo and behold, he has to wear a boot for three weeks. Nothing like starting the first day with a boot on your ankle.”

Today fans got to see Craig head overseas this summer to cover the Paris 2024 Olympics on NBC with Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie. During an August 2 episode of Today, Craig wiped away tears after getting a special message from his kids while he was away.

“Hi daddy, we miss you. We love you very much,” Delano and Sybil said in the message.

Craig got teary eyed and said, “We love being here, obviously, but we miss you guys.” He was happy to return home to his family after the sporting event, getting back to his normal routine and role in Today’s New York City studio.

Prior to the kids starting school again for the new school year, the family showed their support for Sybil as she performed in a stage production of Cinderella on August 17.

“So good to have the band back together this week and watch our girl do her thing on the stage. #cinderella #momlife #love #family #theater,” Lindsay wrote on Instagram, along with sharing some photos of her daughter in the play.

It’s moments like that that truly mean the most to Craig and Lindsay. Back in May, Craig and his family celebrated the release of his new children’s book, I’m Proud of You.

“There are a lot of dads who are excited about just being dad, excited about running that shuttle that we all run on the weekends, or coaching their kids basketball teams or soccer teams or they’re part of church groups,” the doting father told People. “It’s a community that doesn’t get a lot of attention, and I think it should.”