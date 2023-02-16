Today host Craig Melvin is always wearing stylish suits on the morning talk show. To go along with his ensembles, the newscaster rocks an earring in his left ear, something viewers have taken notice of over the past few years. Learn the sweet story behind his ear piercing by scrolling below.

Why Did Craig Melvin Get His Ear Pierced?

In November 2021, Craig unveiled his ear piercing on Instagram for the first time. The journalist, who shares children Delano and Sybil, with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared the sentimental story behind his new jewelry.

“My daughter, Sybil, wanted her ears pierced for her 5th birthday,” he wrote alongside a photo of his earring. “When we got there, she convinced us all to do it. A family that pierces together stays together. That’s the saying right?”

Courtesy of Craig Melvin/Instagram

Following his earring reveal on social media, Craig’s Today cohosts discussed his new onyx stud earring during a segment of the show. Savannah Guthrie, who has multiple piercings in each ear, encouraged her colleague to get more. “You know me, I think you should have multiple piercings,” she said.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

After Craig pierced his ear, Lindsay and Delano also joined in on the fun and rocked new earrings in photos shared on Instagram. The proud parents held Sybil’s hands when it was her turn in the piercing chair. During the episode of Today, Craig revealed his little girl was obsessed with her new Hello Kitty earrings and that he viewed the outing as a “bonding” experience.

Does Craig Melvin Still Wear an Earring?

Craig admitted to his Today cohosts that he wasn’t sure if he would keep wearing the earring shortly after his ear was pierced. However, it looks like the Pops author had a change of heart because he is still sporting the earring in his left ear. Months later, the show dedicated a segment to the rising trend of men wearing earrings. Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones joked that Craig “started the trend” and ​​”changed the country.” The broadcaster has even tried out different styles and colors of earrings on the program and in photos shared on Instagram.

“He’s rebelling at the age of 40 at Claire’s boutique,” Jenna joked about her costar during the episode.

The cohosts also discussed other men in Hollywood who have worn earrings, including Harry Styles, Harrison Ford, Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith. “I think Craig is trying to be like Michael B. Jordan,” Jenna told viewers during the light-hearted exchange.