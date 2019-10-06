While there may not be a Friends reboot anytime soon, fans of the iconic sitcom can at least take solace in the fact that a lot of the show’s stars reunite once in a while — and Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc did that recently.

Courteney, 55, took to Instagram on Saturday, October 5, to share a wonderful snap of two of her former costars. “A rare night and I love it,” she wrote alongside the photo of her, Jennifer, 50, and Matt, 52, all huddled close together at her home. Take a look at the pic below!

No surprise here, but fans went crazy over the post and took to the comments section to respond. “Omg I love this so much, I can’t even,” one person said. “Make it happen! The ‘Friends’ movie!” another added, still holding on to hope of an official on-screen reunion.

Missing from the photo were the trio’s other cast mates — Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Together, the six starred on the NBC comedy from 1994 to 2004, making it one of the most popular programs of all time — which of course has not put to sleep any talks of a reboot.

“The girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason,” the Murder Mystery costar revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in December 2018. “So we’ve decided that we’ll just do, like — and I’ve said this before — we’ll just do, like, a remake of The Golden Girls in, like, 40 years. Just kind of go out on wicker chairs, you know what I mean? What if we’re Rachel, Phoebe and Monica as just ‘golden girls’?”

Ken Towner/Evening Standard/Shutterstock

However, all jokes aside, the co-creator of the series knows bringing the gang together for new episodes just wouldn’t work. “Why mess up a good thing?” the Martha Kauffman 62, said in an interview with the Associated Press published on June 13. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

Well, for now, we can all at least have all of these mini-reunions — it’s a lot better than nothing!