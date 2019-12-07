Multitalented! Not only does Courteney Cox excel as an actress, but it sounds like she has piano playing down to a tee, as she recently took the stage with her musician boyfriend Johnny McDaid.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, December 7, to share a video of herself playing piano alongside her man, 43, who is a member of the band Snow Patrol. “It’s only the Royal Albert Hall … whatever,” the actress wrote alongside a video of herself playing along at the famous concert venue in London. Take a look at the great clip below!

People of course were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “I didn’t think I could love you more,” one fan said. Another added, You’re so talented at everything, it’s just not fair! You’re a queen!!” Even Courteney’s fellow Friends costar Lisa Kudrow chimed in with, “Whatever, whatever,” as she also added a clapping hands emoji.

The star — who played Monica Gellar on the iconic NBC sitcom — has been with Johnny since 2013. While the pair do not have any kids together, Courteney does have one daughter, Coco, with her ex-husband, David Arquette. She once gushed just how happy she is with everything in her life at the moment.

“It’s gorgeous, cold and crisp. I was having dinner with one of my close friends, sitting at the bar at Elio’s eating the greatest Italian food and just had a ball. I just thought, ‘You know what? I’m at a great place in my life,” the Cougar Town alum told People. “I’m in New York with my guy and with my friend, and my daughter is safe at home,’ and everything just felt so good. I remember saying, ‘I love this moment.'”

At one point, the pair were engaged to be married, but they broke it up in 2015, before getting back together again. “He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney said during an early 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before.”

“Everything’s better,” she added. It certainly seems like that’s the case!