Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Is Her Mini-Me! Get to Know Her

Courteney Cox‘s daughter Coco is a perfect combination of her parents. She’s besties with her mom, yet has the same whimsical sense of humor as her dad David Arquette. Coco has already carved out quite a social media presence for herself to set her apart from her famous folks.

Coco was born on June 13, 2004, exactly five weeks after her mother’s hit NBC sitcom Friends‘ series finale aired on May 6 of that year. Courteney, 56, admitted that she had suffered seven miscarriages following her 1999 marriage to fellow actor David, 49. She finally conceived Coco after two rounds of IVF treatments.

She technically appeared on Friends in her mom’s pregnant belly, although the baby bump was hidden under flowing shirts to hide Courteney’s maternal state. After Coco was born, Courteney’s BFF Jennifer Aniston, 52, was named the child’s godmother, and has been a constant presence in her life.

Photo Courtesy of Courteney Cox/Instagram

Coco has dabbled in acting, appearing on a 2012 episode of her mom’s comedy Cougar Town. But even as a child, she proved to be more interested in networking behind the scenes than wanting to appear on camera during her frequent set visits.

“She knows everyone here! She runs the set,” Courteney told Us of her only child in December 2012. “She is wardrobe, craft service — you name it, she works it!”

Photo Courtesy of Courteney Cox/Instagram

As she’s grown up, Coco has shown a love for social media and has racked up quite a fan base. She has 320K Instagram followers, and is a typical teenager when it comes to sharing photos. Coco loves flaunting her bikini figure, playing with different hair colors, and taking tons of selfies in her various fashionable looks.

Courteney recently revealed that her daughter has some serious singing chops. She posted a video to her Instagram on May 8 showing Coco giving a gorgeous rendition of Taylor Swift‘s hit “Cardigan.” Courteney accompanied her daughter by playing the piano, while pal Joel Taylor strummed along on an acoustic guitar.

Coco’s singing talent blew away her mom’s famous friends. Actress Reese Witherspoon declared it “Ahhhh- mazing!!” in the comments, while Queer Eye‘s Tan France gushed, “She sings so beautifully.”

For now, Coco is working on finishing up studies at a private high school in Los Angeles, where she lives primarily with her mom. It’s unclear what her future career path holds, but with acting and singing talent, Coco has plenty of bright options ahead of her.