Courteney Cox Helps Jennifer Aniston After Matthew Perry Death

Jennifer Aniston continues to struggle with the loss of Matthew Perry, as evidenced by her emotional breakdown in a recent interview, as Courteney Cox jumps in to offer support and figure out ways to honor their late costar’s legacy. An insider exclusively tells Closer, “A lot of people don’t realize how close Jen and Matthew were because she didn’t broadcast how much she stuck by him. She was one of the only people that would still reach out to him even when he was deep in the grip of his addiction and pushing everyone away.”

The insider admits that “aA lot of people gave up, but not Jen. Even though it’s been more than six months since he died, it really hasn’t made it any easier for her, she keeps tearing up and asking herself how it happened. She really wishes so much she could pick up the phone to call him or get one of his goofy texts to make her laugh. It’s so sickeningly sad that he’s not with them anymore.”

Matthew died on October 28, 2023, after he drowned in his hot tub. His autopsy later found ketamine in his system.

After lying her longtime costar’s body to rest at Matthew’s funeral on November 3, 2023, Jennifer, 55, broke her silence for the first time after his death while reflecting on their family-like bond with Friends costars Courteney, 60, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

“We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply,” the Just Go With It actress wrote via Instagram on November 15, 2023. “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the six of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Jennifer hasn’t been the only member of the Friends squad to publicly mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Matthew. However, the insider tells Closer that “the rest of the cast are all missing him too, but no one as much as Jen.”

“And now with this horrible ketamine scandal that’s being brought up it’s making the pain that much worse because it’s just further evidence that he didn’t have to die. Courteney is really stepping in to try and support Jen and boost her up,” the insider says. “She’s also being proactive and working with Matthew’s loved ones to figure out a way they can honor his legacy by setting up scholarships and charity work in his name and perhaps doing some special tribute. She’s grieving too, but it’s obvious Jen is having the hardest time coping so Courteney’s focus is on her.”

On June 19, In Touch reported that a prominent name was questioned by feds as a suspect in Matthew’s death. The publication kept the identity of the female anonymous, but revealed they met while in rehab.