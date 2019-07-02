Aww! Courteney Cox deserves Girlfriend of the Year after she revealed she was nursing her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, back to health after he recently underwent surgery. The beloved Friends actress took to social media on Sunday, June 30, to give her fans an update on how her musician boyfriend is doing.

“Happy to be taking care of my man … I’M HIS NUMBER ONE FAN! Johnny has sooo many platinum discs, now he has two made of titanium,” Courteney, 55, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @drtoddlanman for your incredible work. #onthemend #misery.”

Along with her sweet message, Courteney shared an adorable selfie of the two as she rested her head on Johnny’s shoulder, who flashed a subtle smile while wearing a neck brace. The Snow Patrol guitarist underwent surgery with Dr. Todd Lanman, a famous Hollywood neurosurgeon who specializes in spine surgery and artificial disc replacement.

Fans of the two lovebirds — who have been dating since in late 2013 — quickly filled the comment section with kind and encouraging messages for the recovering star. “I had six levels fused over three surgeries by 33. Spine surgeries are miserable. Hope he feels better soon,” one user wrote. “Feel better soon, Johnny!! Wishing you a speedy recovery!!!” commented another.

The Cougar Town actress — who was previously married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013 — and her handsome beau have been through a lot together. In September 2015, Courteney and Johnny called it quits just over a year after getting engaged in June 2014. Their time apart didn’t last long, however, considering the duo reconciled their relationship just six months later.

Since then, Courteney and Johnny have been living a life of bliss. Although they never ended up tying the knot, the Golden Globe nominee once said that her relationship with the Ireland native doesn’t need a label because she’s “married in my heart,” she told People in October 2018. Johnny echoed a similar sentiment as he gushed about his longtime girlfriend.

“My thoughts are never without Court. She’s my best friend. She’s my partner, in everything,” he shared with the outlet. “When I write her poems, it’s just an extension of how I feel every second anyway, and that’s true for me.”

We love their love!