When country trio Runaway June ~buys their own drinks,~ it’s usually bourbon. The group features Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of actor John Wayne, along with Naomi Cooke and Hannah Mulholland. The ladies are able to honor Jennifer’s grandfather with Duke Spirits, a bourbon that was crafted from the True Grit star’s handwritten recipe notes. The country crooners just released “Blue Roses” and accompanied Carrie Underwood on tour, so it’s safe to say they deserve a drink.

In addition to enjoying Duke Spirits, the group has also been named as a brand ambassador for the bourbon. Chris Radomski, one of the creators of Duke Spirits exclusively told Life & Style, that these “Modern Day Dukes” are people who “embody the great characteristics” of The Cowboys star.

The group’s sound is described as “rootsy, brightly colored and mixing bluegrass tradition with dusty desert cool … Three very different women who fuse their own influences to create a style country fans have been craving,” according to Duke Spirits. However, these ladies will also be using their unique palettes and foodie know-how to bring a new (and tasty) experience to bourbon drinkers. “Ardent food, wine and spirit aficionados, they will be contributors to the culinary and mixology programs of Duke and will explore and interact with top chefs, sommeliers and mixologists with the Duke team across America,” the site explained.

“We try to really bring together what I call the masters of flavor from different genres, or different fields, and work together to try and elevate the bourbon experience,” Chris divulged.

Pour yourself a glass, it sounds like you’ll be staying for a while.