Fish oil has been one of the commonly used dietary supplements for a long time. It is one of the biggest sources of omega 3 and 6 and this made it very popular among people. The emergence of CBD oil was considered as a replacement or a competition to fish oil in the beginning, but later it turned out to be far better than fish oil. Even though CBD oil and fish oil has some similarities, both of them are unique based on so many factors. Some of the differences between CBD oil and fish oil are as follows.

Basis Of Difference CBD Oil Fish Oil Source Hemp plant Fish Type of products Oils, pills, cream, vape pen, etc. Oils and capsules Contamination Clean Highly contaminated Benefits and uses Medicinal Supplement Nutritional Supplement

Source

The source from which CBD oil and fish oil are extracted is the basic factor that differentiates these products. CBD is one of the many cannabinoids present in the plants of the cannabis family. Being the abundant source of CBD and also because of the absence of THC, the CBD that are available in the market are extracted from the hemp plant. CBD is a pure plant based substance and it is ideal for people following vegan diet also.

On the other hand, fish oil is an animal based product. Fish oil is derived from the skin and liver of fishes. Fish oil is generally extracted from fishes like sardines, mackerel, cod, tuna and salmon. The main aim of making fish oil was to give the benefits of having fish without actually consuming one. Since it is derived from fishes, it cannot be used by vegans and vegetarians.

Type Of Products

As we all know, there are a large variety of products made with CBD, available in the market. In the beginning, CBD was used to make only oils, tinctures and capsules, but now it is available in so many different forms. Due to its flexibility in consumption, it is available in the form of vape products, and edible like gummies and chocolates. It is also available as topical products for the treatment of pain. There are also many cosmetic products infused with CBD available in the market.

It has been more than a century since fish oil has been introduced in the market. Even though it had received the same popularity and recognition that CBD is enjoying now, there has not been much evolution or diversities happened to the product. Fish oil was and is still available only in the oil form and also as capsules. However, CBD is available in different varieties depending on the source of extraction and also on the concentration.

Contamination

One of the major problems faced by the fish oil industry is water pollution. Due to excessive dumping of waste, and also because the residue from the ships and other vessels, the ocean water is contaminated. It can be found from the studies conducted on oceans and rivers that most of our water bodies are filled with toxic chemicals like mercury. Therefore, even if the fish oil is made to go through different steps of purification, there will be traces of mercury in it and it can adversely affect the health of the user.

It is similar in the case of hemp industry also. The studies have found that the hemp plant will absorb all the chemical pesticides and fertilizers used during its cultivation and it will contaminate the CBD products made from those plants. However, the law making authorities have made essential policies to prevent this condition. The CBD regulating authorities of most countries have specified to use only organic hemp plant for manufacturing CBD. Thus it will help avoid contamination.

Benefits And Uses

Fish oil is one of the best nutritional supplements available in the market. It is well known that human body cannot produce or extract omega fatty acids through normal digestion. Therefore, it is necessary to consume them in the raw form. Consuming fish oil is one of the best ways to satisfy the needs of omega fatty acids. It is also an abundant source of proteins and mineral like calcium. In short, fish oil is a good dietary supplement.

The uses and benefits of CBD oil is entirely different from that of fish oil because, even if it is having all the vitamins, minerals and proteins like that of fish oil, it is used for the treatment of certain diseases found in humans. CBD has the property to manage inflammation and pain, hence it is commonly used as a cure for chronic pains. It is also used to reduce blood pressure and also to control seizure attacks. In short, it is more like a medicinal supplement than a nutrition diet.