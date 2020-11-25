This article was originally published on Calm Sleep CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Insomnia is the most common sleeping disorder that affects people and those suffering from insomnia find it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep. A lack of good sleep can result in several mental and physical health disorders. There are several causes of insomnia and the causes vary for each type of sleeplessness you experience.

Below shared are some of the common causes of insomnia.

Stress

We all experience stress at least once in our life. Stress can be caused by many situations, like a disruption in your relationships, work, etc. Sometimes not able to sleep better also becomes a source of stress. Stress can cause many reactions that can negatively affect the quality of your sleep.

Lifestyle

Unhealthy eating habits and routines can also affect your sleep patterns. When you work late or play video games for long hours, you will keep your brain stimulated and this will affect your sleep. In addition, insomnia is very common in those who drink coffee on a daily basis. A high amount of caffeine will make it harder for you to stay asleep.

Pain And Physical Illness

Any physical illness that causes pain will disrupt your sleep. If you are experiencing any physical discomfort, you may have to seek treatment immediately. If you think that you could sleep it off, you may just increase the severity of the pain.

Medications

Insomnia can also occur as the side effect of some of the commonly used medications. Some of the medicines that people generally use for treating blood pressure, asthma, anxiety, etc. can cause sleeping disorders. Some drugs may cause daytime drowsiness that will disrupt your sleeping pattern.

Natural Treatments For Insomnia

There are several natural ways to improve your sleep and melatonin supplements are the most popular among them. Our body produces melatonin hormone naturally and signals the brain when to sleep. Magnesium, valerian root, lavender, glycine, passionflower, etc. are some of the other natural ways to alleviate your sleeping disorders and improve your sleep quality.

CBD For Insomnia

CBD is one of the active cannabinoids found in the hemp and marijuana plants. It is proven to be very effective in the treatment of several of the health disorders that affect the human body. Recent studies are also showing that CBD’s therapeutic properties are also helpful in improving your sleep quality.

We have already discussed that mental health problems are one of the main causes of insomnia. Studies have well proven that CBD is an effective treatment for most of the common anxiety disorders. The use of CBD can reduce anxiety levels and provide a sense of calmness that can help you sleep peacefully.