Clint Eastwood's Girlfriend's Cause of Death Revealed

Clint Eastwood‘s longtime girlfriend Christina Sandera’s cause of death has been confirmed five days after her passing.

The philanthropist died of a heart attack at 61 years old on July 18, a representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed to The New York Post on Tuesday, July 23.

Her immediate cause of death was listed on the death certificate as cardiac arrhythmia, which is an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat, The Post reported. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease — a condition that occurs when plaque builds up in the walls of the coronary arteries — was noted as a condition that led to Christina’s death.

Clint, 94, announced his longtime partner’s death in a statement on July 18.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” he said. A Warner Bros. spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that no further information would be shared.

The actor and director met Christina while she was working as a hostess at the Mule actor’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. They began dating in 2014. Though Clint and Christina mostly kept their relationship private, she accompanied him to the 2015 Academy Awards, as well as on the red carpet for Sully in 2016, The Mule in 2018, The 15:17 to Paris in 2018 and Richard Jewell in 2019.

Her appearance alongside the one-time Carmel mayor at The Mule premiere was particularly iconic because they were also joined by Clint’s first wife, Margaret “Maggie” Johnson, and his kids. At the time, it was believed to be his final acting role.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Clint knows this might be his last film, and he wanted all of his kids to be there,” an insider exclusively told Closer at the time. “He’s been on great terms with Maggie for years. She’s been maternal with all his children — not just hers.”

Clint was married to Maggie, 93, from 1953 to 1984 (although they split 20 years prior to their divorce being finalized). He later tied the knot with Dina Ruiz in 1996, and the two got divorced in 2014.

Though Clint and Christina did not welcome children of their own together, he has eight adult kids from previous relationships — Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Scott, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan.

Morgan, 27, whose mother is Dina, 59, said that Christina’s death was a “devastating loss for our whole family.”

“Thank you Christina for being a good partner to my Dad. you will be missed,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 21, over a photo from her wedding day. Clint, Christina and Morgan’s seven siblings were all in attendance when she tied the knot with Tanner Koopmans in June.

An insider exclusively told Closer in May 2020 that Clint was “truly happy” with Christina. “She’s fun, easygoing and his kids like her, too. She’s on an even keel like he is,” the source added.

However, an insider exclusively told Closer in June 2021 that the actor didn’t “see any point in marrying again.”

“He loves Christina, but marriage isn’t something he needs,” the source said.