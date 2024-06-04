Clint Eastwood is enjoying his senior years without any fuss and drama, as we’ve previously reported, and a source lays out how he’s lining up his most relaxing and restful summer ever following the completion of his next movie, Juror No. 2.

A rock-solid source in Clint’s inner circle explains that the filmmaker is merely seeking a smooth, drama-free release of the film this fall, when the U.S. presidential election is likely to dominate the headlines.

“Clint wants the movie to speak for itself, and the well-liked stars of the film to do the publicity,” the insider says. “The talk show circuit has no appeal to him, and he’s all about standing the art up on its own, and letting the chips fall where they may. He knows he’s broken records, defied the odds and gone further than almost any director ever, just in terms of years. That’s enough for him and he doesn’t need any more pats on the back.”

Juror No. 2 is a thriller starring Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, Leslie Bibb and J. K. Simmons. Production began on the film in the summer of 2023.

“Toni Colette and Nicolas Hoult are going to be the faces of this movie, not Clint,” the source adds. “This all speaks to a deeper change in Clint over the last five years, where his infamous ego and dark sense of humor have evaporated and been replaced by a humble, sensible old man focused entirely on the art and its integrity.”

“Not a lot of the public has met this version of Clint, but when you work on a movie with him these days, you see it every day,” the insider continues. “The only reason I don’t personally think this is his last movie is because the man loves working so much and is incredibly efficient at it. He’d rather play his piano and watch the grass grow than give another interview or photo shoot!”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Just recently, it was announced that the Eastwood family was expanding, as Clint’s youngest daughter, Morgan Eastwood, revealed she was expecting her first child with her fiancé, Tanner Koopmans. The Oscar winner has grown closer to all eight of his children and his grandkids in recent years.

“He has definitely chilled out. He likes to have fun and see the kids,” Clint’s daughter Alison Eastwood told Closer in September 2023. “When we were growing up, he was doing back-to-back movies. It’s been great that he has been able to spend a lot of time at home and more time with the kids, grandkids and the girlfriend. That’s one of the perks of getting old.”