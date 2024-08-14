Clint Eastwood has spent much of his time worrying about his health and appearance, but at 94 years old, he’s proudly letting himself go, loving life and indulging himself in every way possible.

The Academy Award winner, who celebrated his 94th birthday in May, is still hard at work and busy as ever. He recently wrapped his latest film, an upcoming thriller titled Juror No. 2 in which he directs a star-studded cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Leslie Bibb, Chris Messina, J. K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.

On the set of the upcoming film, people “still treated him like a legend,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “But it was clear Clint himself was different, and the movie-star vanity that was visible just a couple of years ago in his last starring role in Cry Macho has been dropped completely.”

During his time working on Juror No. 2 , which the source says “has the chance to be” his last film, Clint “looked like a 94-year-old, dressed like a 94-year-old and has really embraced his inner grandfather like never before.”

Clint is a father to six daughters, Laurie, Kimber, Alison, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan, and two sons, Kyle and Scott, and he has multiple grandchildren.

Still, notes the source, “He has a multi-million-dollar movie he has to deliver to theaters this year, filled with ambitious actors in the prime of their careers and a third of his age. But there’s Clint at the center of it all, not apologizing for his old age or trying to cover it up.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Adds the insider, “He’s eating what he wants, he’s not indulging in asking for endless takes [on set], and if he wants to end the filming day at 5 so he can go have dinner and take a nap, that’s exactly what he does.”

In June, a separate source told Closer that the actor is eagerly awaiting the theatrical release of his latest project.

“Clint wants the movie to speak for itself, and [for] the well-liked stars of the film to do the publicity,” the insider said. “The talk show circuit has no appeal to him, and he’s all about standing the art up on its own, and letting the chips fall where they may. He knows he’s broken records, defied the odds and gone further than almost any director ever, just in terms of years. That’s enough for him and he doesn’t need any more pats on the back.”

According to the source, “Toni Collette and Nicholas Hoult are going to be the faces of this movie, not Clint. This all speaks to a deeper change in Clint over the last five years, where his infamous ego and dark sense of humor have evaporated and been replaced by a humble, sensible old man focused entirely on the art and its integrity.”

Added the insider, “Not a lot of the public has met this version of Clint, but when you work on a movie with him these days, you see it every day.”