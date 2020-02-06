Supermodel Cindy Crawford gave the world a little scare on Tuesday, February 4, when she was spotted out and about in New York City with an orthopedic boot on her foot.

As she made her way around the city, Cindy, 53, tried her best to keep her balance while wearing the leg brace — and it looks like she did a good job. The model didn’t stumble and seemed to be very comfortable while stepping out of her car with a black jacket in her hands.

We’re not sure what happened for her to end up like this, but we know she does like to go all-out for talented photographers. During a recent Q&A hosted by WWD, Cindy explained why she still likes to model nude in her 50s.

“I remember some snarky person on Instagram — there seem to be a lot of those — posted something like, ‘Ah, why are you still doing those at your age?’” she said, addressing haters on social media. “And I was like, is there an age where being nude isn’t beautiful? It’s just a different kind of beauty.”

Day by day, Cindy is slowly showing the world you don’t have to have a certain look to be beautiful. “That is part of the reason I still do shoots,” she explained. However, the Fair Game actress admitted her age has taken a toll on her body. In fact, it’s “a little harder” for her to get ready for the camera.

“I hope this is politically correct, but sometimes I say I need Viagra for shoots. It’s harder to get it up,” she joked.

By doing those shoots, the Illinois native is teaching her 18-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, a thing or two about the fashion world. Although Kaia is already working as an up-and-coming model, she still learns something new from her mom every day. After all, Cindy is a true pro!

