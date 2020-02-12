Aww! Cindy Crawford is honoring her late brother, Jeff — who died from leukemia at the age of 3 in 197 — by raising awareness for the American Cancer Society and the American Red Cross.

While recently opening up about why “cancer has always been a cause close to” her heart, the beloved supermodel reflected on losing her beloved sibling at such a young age.

“I was 8 years old when my brother was diagnosed with leukemia and I remember my parents coming home and telling us that and I didn’t really know what it meant,” the 53-year-old beauty candidly revealed in an IGTV clip on Wednesday, February 12. “What I saw was that instantly it takes over the whole family.”

The Fair Game actress explained that Jeff sadly died two years following his diagnosis when she was just 10 years old. Since it’s been decades since she last saw her brother, Cindy couldn’t be happier about honoring his special memory. “Being able to shine a light on these causes is my way of remembering Jeff,” she gushed in the Instagram video. “But, it is part of our life and we don’t have enough people giving blood.”

Cindy, who is the proud mom of son Presley Gerber, 20, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 18, with husband Rande Gerber, echoed the importance of donating. “One time you give blood can help save three people,” she insisted. “Those resources that it provides for people with cancer and their families… even the American Cancer Society provided transportation for my mother so she could just focus on taking care of my brother.”

“And those resources, they’re so needed and they’re so necessary and they make such a difference when people are going through this very scary time in their lives,” Cindy concluded.

Fans and fellow Hollywood stars flooded the 54 actress’ comments section as they sent their sweetest condolences regarding the unfortunate death of her brother. “Cindy, I am sorry for your and your family’s loss. Your support for others battling cancer will be so helpful,” Rita Wilson wrote.

Christie Brinkley echoed the country singer’s sentiments as she shared a sweet message for the brunette beauty. “Cindy I am so sorry for your family’s unthinkable loss,” the Vegas Vacation actress penned. “What you are doing here is such a beautiful thing and will certainly save many lives.”

Billy Baldwin, who commented that he even remembers “talking to you about the passing of your brother Jeff when we first met,” gave Cindy a special shout-out for supporting the Baldwin family when the Backdraft actor’s teenage son, Vance, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 16. “Thanks for being there for us when Vance was battling it last year,” he wrote. “Your support meant the world to me.”

Keep doing amazing things, Cindy!