Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Look so in Love as They Leave Romantic Dinner Date Night

Longtime lovebirds Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber looked happier than ever as they were spotted leaving their romantic dinner date night. The iconic supermodel and her handsome husband seemed so in love as they departed from South Beverly Grill in Beverly Hills on Monday, February 17.

Cindy, 53, and Rande, 57, were smiling from ear to ear as photographers caught them sneaking out of the celebrity hot spot. The Fair Game actress and the famous businessman — who tied the knot in 1998 and share son Presley Gerber, 20, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 18 — walked arm in arm as they made their way to the car.

For the outing, Cindy looked as gorgeous as always in a sexy, leopard print top, black jeans and a matching leather jacket. Rande, on the other hand, looked like a total hunk as he donned blue denim jeans, a darker blue dress shirt and a warm winter coat.

Although decades-long relationships are hard to come by in Hollywood, Cindy and Rande have made it work. While chatting with the Huffington Post in March 2013, the 54 actress dished how being friends before they began dating helped pave a way for an everlasting love story.

“Being rooted and based in friendship, it keeps the relationship elevated,” she sweetly shared at the time. “There’s always a certain level of respect. We really listen to each other. I would want that friendship in my life no matter what.”

Even though the proud parents of two are juggling their time-consuming Hollywood careers and raising their kids, among other responsibilities, Cindy and the Casamigos Tequila co-owner always put their marriage on the top of their priority list.

“Life is stressful and parenting is stressful, but we still make time for each other. We treat each other like friends and that’s great … but I still like looking at him,” the brunette beauty once shared with Haute Living, while husband Rande echoed her heartwarming sentiments.

“We really like being together, we have a good time together,” Rande gushed of his wife. “It takes a little bit of work, but if you’re friends first, it makes [marriage] so much easier. We both know what our priorities are and we work really hard.”

