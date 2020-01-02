Wow! Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber kicked off their 2020 celebrations with a lavish beach vacation in Miami. The longtime couple looked more laid-back than ever as they enjoyed some beachside R&R on Wednesday, January 1.

The 53-year-old beauty proved age is only a number as she hit the beach in a tiny green bikini. As she and Rande, 57, made their way back to their hotel, Cindy covered up her flawless figure in a see-through, patterned shawl.

The Gerber Spirits founder — who shares kids Presley Gerber, 20, and Kaia Gerber, 18, with his supermodel wife — had his toned bod on full display as he lounged on the beach. Rande and Cindy looked as if they didn’t have a care in the world while saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to a new year.

The pair’s Florida outing comes days after Cindy was spotted on a little wellness retreat with her mini-me daughter. The Fair Game actress and her stunning teenager enjoyed some well-deserved mother-daughter time as they jetted off for a mini vacation ahead of Christmas.

“Pre-holiday wellness retreat! No phones, no problem,” the doting mom wrote via Instagram on December 21. Cindy and Kaia looked stunning as they showed off their makeup-free glow. The adorable duo was all smiles as they donned white bath robes and posed for a pic outside the relaxing retreat.

Since Kaia has pursued a career in modeling just like her famous mama, Cindy has defended her daughter’s decision on countless occasions. Not only has she opened up about Kaia’s choice to follow in her footsteps, but the brunette beauty also explained why she doesn’t have a leg up despite being the daughter of one of Hollywood’s most iconic models.

“Kaia had some advantages, she is my daughter and people know that,” Cindy admitted during an interview with PorterEdit in March 2019. “But when people say that I bought her a cover of a magazine, I think, If I was going to buy a cover for someone, it would be me! If I could get someone into a fashion show I would be getting it for myself.”

